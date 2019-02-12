The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'
The accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen in this courtroom sketch on the day he was found guilty of smuggling drugs in Brooklyn federal court in New York, February 12, 2019. The world's most infamous cartel boss, who rose from...more
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, February 12, 2019. Jurors in federal court in Brooklyn convicted Guzman, 61, head of the Sinaloa Cartel, on all 10 counts...more
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen in this courtroom sketch giving the thumbs up to wife Emma Coronel Aispuro, before being escorted out of courtroom on the day he was found guilty in Brooklyn federal court in New York, February 12, 2019. Richard...more
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (C), and his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro look on in this courtroom sketch, during closing arguments at his trial, January 31, 2019. Guzman, one of the major figures in Mexican drug wars that have roiled the country since 2006,...more
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Goldbarg points at Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (back row C) in this courtroom sketch, January 30, 2019. Guzman, whose nickname means "Shorty," was extradited to the United States for trial in 2017 after he was arrested in...more
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, February 11, 2019. The 11-week trial, with testimony from more than 50 witnesses, offered an unprecedented look at the inner workings of the Sinaloa Cartel,...more
A convoy of law enforcement vehicles transporting Joaquin Guzman crosses the Brooklyn Bridge heading to the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse for his trial, February 11, 2019. Small in stature, Guzman's smuggling exploits, the violence he used and the...more
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, January 29, 2019. Guzman's lawyers say he was set up as a "fall guy" by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a powerful drug lord from Sinaloa who remains at large. Jeffrey...more
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent Victor Vazquez is questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Goldberg in this courtroom sketch, January 17, 2019. The most detailed evidence against Guzman came from more than a dozen former associates who struck...more
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent Victor Vazquez shows video of tunnels in this courtroom sketch, January 17, 2019. Guzman made a name for himself in the 1980s by building cross-border tunnels that allowed him to move cocaine from Mexico into the...more
Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez, a girlfriend of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (front, 2nd R) testifies as Guzman's wife Emma Coronel (R) looks on from the gallery, with Guzman's defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo (2nd L) listening, January 17, 2019. The...more
A diamond-encrusted pistol that government witness Jesus Zambada said belonged to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is shown up close in this government evidence photo, November 19, 2018. Guzman's attempt to take territory from a rival cartel was one of the...more
A diamond-encrusted pistol that government witness Jesus Zambada said belonged to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is shown in this government evidence photo, November 19, 2018. Estimates of how much money Guzman made from drugs vary. In 2009, Forbes...more
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman listens to a testimony by Isaias Valdez Rios (not shown) in this courtroom sketch, January 24, 2019. The most shocking allegation of corruption during the trial came from Guzman's former top aide Alex Cifuentes, who accused...more
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, November 13, 2018. Despite his ties to government officials, Guzman often lived on the run. Imprisoned in Mexico in 1993, he escaped in 2001 hidden in a...more
Police patrol outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, November 13, 2018. Despite Guzman's downfall, the Sinaloa Cartel still has the biggest U.S. distribution presence of Mexican cartels, followed by the fast-growing Jalisco New Generation Cartel,...more
