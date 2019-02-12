The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen in this courtroom sketch giving the thumbs up to wife Emma Coronel Aispuro, before being escorted out of courtroom on the day he was found guilty in Brooklyn federal court in New York, February 12, 2019. Richard...more

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen in this courtroom sketch giving the thumbs up to wife Emma Coronel Aispuro, before being escorted out of courtroom on the day he was found guilty in Brooklyn federal court in New York, February 12, 2019. Richard Donoghue, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said he expected Guzman to receive life without parole when sentenced on June 25. "It is a sentence from which there is no escape and no return," Donoghue told reporters. Guzman sat and showed no emotion while the verdict was read. Once the jury left the room, he and his wife Emma Coronel, put their hands to their hearts and gave each other the thumbs up sign. His wife shed tears. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

