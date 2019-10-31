The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far
U.S. lawmakers charted a path to public hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday by a vote of 232 to 196 in the House of Representatives. House Democrats began an inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether Trump abused his...more
A rough transcript of the call on July 25 between Trump and Zelenskiy confirmed the whistleblower's most damaging allegation - that Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company on which Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden,...more
Text messages between Trump's Ukraine special envoy, Kurt Volker, his European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, show that pressure was exerted on Zelenskiy to make a public statement committing himself to...more
Sondland, a hotelier and Trump donor, testified to congressional investigators that Trump largely delegated Ukraine policy to Giuliani. He said Trump told him and other officials at a White House meeting to coordinate with Giuliani, who at the time...more
In testimony considered the most damning to date, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, said Trump made the release of U.S. security aid to Ukraine contingent on Kiev publicly declaring it would carry out the investigations that the U.S....more
In remarks on Oct. 17 that stunned many in Washington, Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, acknowledged that the aid to Ukraine was indeed linked to Trump's request for investigations into the debunked conspiracy theory and Hunter Biden....more
The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, testified that Trump had ousted her from her position based on "unfounded and false claims" after she had come under attack by Giuliani. She was abruptly recalled from Kiev in May. She...more
Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, testified that he had helped to connect Giuliani with a top aide to Ukraine's president as the president's personal lawyer continued to seek information damaging to the Bidens. Volker said he was unaware...more
Michael McKinley, a former adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, testified that he quit a few days before his appearance to congressional committees because of departmental leadership's unwillingness to defend Yovanovitch from the attacks on...more
Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton expressed alarm about Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine policy and the efforts to press Zelenskiy to give Trump political help, the U.S. president's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill testified....more
A top adviser to Trump on Ukraine has testified that he was so alarmed after hearing Trump ask Ukraine's president to investigate Biden in the July 25 phone call that he reported the matter to a White House lawyer out of concern for U.S. national...more
Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who helped Giuliani investigate the Bidens in Ukraine have been indicted for a scheme to illegally funnel money to a pro-Trump election committee and other U.S. political candidates. They have pleaded not...more
