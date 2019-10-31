The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far

U.S. lawmakers charted a path to public hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday by a vote of 232 to 196 in the House of Representatives. House Democrats began an inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether Trump abused his...more

U.S. lawmakers charted a path to public hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday by a vote of 232 to 196 in the House of Representatives. House Democrats began an inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether Trump abused his office for political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a former vice president. The contents of the call were revealed in a whistleblower complaint by an intelligence official. Testimony by current Trump administration officials past and present, a rough transcript of the phone call released by the White House, texts between U.S. diplomats and other documents have largely confirmed the whistleblower's account. Trump denies wrongdoing. Here's what we know so far: (Compiled by Ross Colvin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) REUTERS/Text by Ross Colvin

