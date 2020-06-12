The Tulsa race massacre of 1921
Smoke rises from buildings during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. Tulsa was the site of one of the country’s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence in 1921, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives...more
A truck carries African Americans during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
A crowd primarily of African Americans stand in line next to Exchange booth in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
Smoke rises from the ruins of African Americans' homes following race riots in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
A truck carries soldiers and African Americans near the Litan Hotel during race riots in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
Debris, furniture and homes razed to the foundations are seen after a mob passed during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
