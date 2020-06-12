The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

Smoke rises from buildings during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. Tulsa was the site of one of the country’s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence in 1921, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives...more

Smoke rises from buildings during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. Tulsa was the site of one of the country’s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence in 1921, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress

