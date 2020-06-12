Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2020 | 1:17pm EDT

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

Smoke rises from buildings during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. Tulsa was the site of one of the country’s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence in 1921, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.&nbsp; &nbsp; Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A truck carries African Americans during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. &nbsp; &nbsp; Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A crowd primarily of African Americans stand in line next to Exchange booth in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. &nbsp; Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Smoke rises from the ruins of African Americans' homes following race riots in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. &nbsp; &nbsp; Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A truck carries soldiers and African Americans near the Litan Hotel during race riots in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. &nbsp; &nbsp; Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Debris, furniture and homes razed to the foundations are seen after a mob passed during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921. &nbsp; Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
