The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws
Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. The bill was signed by the state's Republican governor, Kay Ivey, who is a strong opponent of abortion. Legislation to restrict abortion rights has been...more
ALABAMA: Alabama outlawed nearly all abortions, even in cases of rape and incest, with exceptions only to protect the mother's health, when Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed the measure on May 15, 2019. Those performing abortions would be...more
ARKANSAS: In March 2019, Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (pictured) signed a law that bans most abortions 18 weeks into a pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies, rape and incest. The state has also passed a law that would ban...more
GEORGIA: Georgia became the fourth U.S. state this year to outlaw abortion after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat, with exceptions in cases of rape and incest. Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill on May 7, 2019; it goes into effect on...more
IOWA: A state judge permanently struck down Iowa's six-week "heartbeat" bill after finding the law unconstitutional on January 22, 2019, on the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds (pictured)...more
KENTUCKY: Kentucky has also passed a law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Republican Governor Matt Bevin signed the bill into law on March 15, 2019, but the ACLU filed an immediate challenge, according to the Louisville...more
LOUISIANA: A ban on abortions after 15 weeks became law in May 2018, but it is currently on hold after a federal judge decided that a similar ban in Mississippi is unconstitutional, according to WBRZ, an ABC-affiliated television station in Baton...more
MISSISSIPPI: Republican Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant (pictured) on March 21, 2019, signed a bill banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. It also states that any physician who violates the restriction is subject to losing the...more
MISSOURI: The state's Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill early on May 16 that would ban abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy except in medical emergencies. "This comprehensive, life-affirming legislation prohibits abortions once a...more
NORTH CAROLINA: A federal judge ruled in March 2019 that a North Carolina ban on abortions after 20 weeks with only certain exceptions to protect the life of the mother was unconstitutional, NPR (National Public Radio) reported. The law had been on...more
NORTH DAKOTA: The state legislature approved a six-week "heartbeat" bill in 2013. When Republican Governor Jack Dalrymple signed the bill into law, he called it a "legitimate attempt by a state legislature to discover the boundaries of Roe v. Wade."...more
OHIO: The state's Republican-controlled legislature has also outlawed abortion if a doctor can detect a heartbeat. The bill includes an exception to save the life of the mother, but no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill was signed by Republican...more
UTAH: A law banning most abortions after 18 weeks, with exceptions for rape, fatal fetal deformity or harm to the mother's health, was signed by Republican Governor Gary Herbert in March 2019. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood have challenged the...more
