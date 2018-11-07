The voters of tomorrow
Rachael Bennett casts her vote with her daughter Amelia Bennett at a Theisen's Home & Auto store, during midterm elections, in Dubuque, Iowa, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
A voter fills in his ballot for the midterm election at the EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A child waits as her mother fills out her ballot while voting during the midterm election in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Voter Lindsey Adams lets her 2-year-old daughter Kadence Bethea help her vote in the U.S. midterm election after they waited in line for more than an hour and a half at a polling place in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Shannette Jackson is joined by her children, from left, Lamarkus Jackson,6, Lamar Jackson, 10, and Lamarion Jackson, 13, as she votes in the midterm elections at the Winterville Train Depot in Winterville, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Judah Beck votes with his daughters during mid-term elections at a polling station in a fire station in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Federica Valabrega
A grandfather and his granddaughters exit a polling station after voting during mid-term elections in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Federica Valabrega
A woman collects an "I voted" sticker after allowing a child to help her cast her ballot for the midterm elections, at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Kisco, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A voter arrives at a polling station during the midterm election in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Voters fill in their ballots for the midterm election at Middle Town fire station in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A father and his daughter and son exit a polling station after voting during mid-term elections in the Mount Lebanon district in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Federica Valabrega NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
