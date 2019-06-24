The ways Japan eats whale

Yoko Ichihara prepares whale bacon at the kitchen of her restaurant named P-man in Minamiboso. Barely 300 people are directly connected to whaling, and whale represented only about 0.1 percent of Japan's total meat consumption in 2016, according to...more

Yoko Ichihara prepares whale bacon at the kitchen of her restaurant named P-man in Minamiboso. Barely 300 people are directly connected to whaling, and whale represented only about 0.1 percent of Japan's total meat consumption in 2016, according to government data. About 4,000-5,000 metric tons of whale meat are supplied to Japan annually, amounting to 40-50 grams of whale for each Japanese person, said Joji Morishita, Japan's retiring IWC commissioner. That's about the mass of half an apple. "The question is, is there enough demand, enough feasibility and enough viability for commercial whaling - or commercial whale eating - to take place in Japan?" he said. REUTERS/Issei Kato

