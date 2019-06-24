The ways Japan eats whale
A set menu of pickle-grilled whale meat is prepared at the restaurant P-man in Minamiboso, east of Tokyo, Japan. When Yachiyo Ichihara was a child in Wada, one of Japan's oldest whaling villages, she'd go down to the harbor with a bucket and carry it...more
In those days, men would peddle the meat from carts, calling "Whale, whale" as they went door to door. But in 1986, a whaling moratorium drove prices up and made whale a luxury food. Ichihara, pictured checking whale products at a roadside store...more
Sweets packaging featuring whale are displayed at a roadside store named WA-O! in Minamiboso. Though Japan's post-Christmas announcement sparked widespread condemnation and fears for the world's whales, the prospect of growth in whaling is far from...more
Yoko Ichihara prepares whale bacon at the kitchen of her restaurant named P-man in Minamiboso. Barely 300 people are directly connected to whaling, and whale represented only about 0.1 percent of Japan's total meat consumption in 2016, according to...more
A man walks at Wada fishing port in Minamiboso. Japan has not yet set its hunt quota. But many in the industry believe the number taken will fall between the 180 minkes and sei whales taken in the Northern Pacific and the 330 minkes hunted in the...more
Wada fishing port in Minamiboso, east of Tokyo. In Wada, though whales are everywhere - including a giant skeleton by a museum and metal whales on a seawall - most people there on a recent afternoon were either surfing, driving, or fishing near the...more
A set menu of deep-fried whale nuggets are prepared at the restaurant P-man in Minamiboso. A recent informal Yahoo Japan poll of nearly 20,000 people said 58.2 percent liked eating whale and 28.3 did not, while 13.5 percent had never eaten it. Older...more
Yoko Ichihara cooks deep-fried whale nuggets inside the kitchen at her restaurant named P-man in Minamiboso. Whale cutlets, sliced raw whale, deep-fried whale nuggets, whale bacon and whale jerky feature on the menu at the restaurant Ichihara runs -...more
Yoko Ichihara takes order from customers at her restaurant named P-man in Minamiboso. Though Japan's government insists eating whale is an important part of the country's food culture, consumption did not become widespread until after World War Two,...more
Yoko Ichihara cooks deep-fried whale nuggets inside the kitchen at her restaurant named P-man in Minamiboso. Eating whale peaked in the early 1960s, falling off as other meat became more available. Many older Japanese nostalgically recall eating...more
A menu featuring whale meat dishes are seen at a restaurant P-man in Minamiboso. Traditional recipes include blubber with vinegar-miso sauce, thinly sliced whale tongue, whale steak, a hotpot where slices of whale meat are simmered with mizuna greens...more
Yachiyo Ichihara, 72, waves to her friends at a roadside store featuring local whale products named WA-O! in Minamiboso. Ichihara's mother-in-law, Yachiyo, praises it as an ideal food. "When it's in your mouth, it's meat, but when it's in your...more
Yoko Ichihara cooks whale meat dishes inside the kitchen at her restaurant named P-man in Minamiboso. Ichihara wishes more people ate whale at home, but is reassured by the restart of commercial whaling. "I'd be concerned if I heard we couldn't eat...more
A visitor walks past a whale products corner at a roadside store named WA-O! in Minamiboso. The 1986 global whaling moratorium made whale a pricey food that rarely appears on family tables or in ordinary supermarkets, with vendors relying on Japan's...more
Whale ham is displayed at a roadside store named WA-O! in Minamiboso. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Canned whale meat is displayed at a roadside store named WA-O! in Minamiboso. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sign boards featuring Baird's beaked whale are displayed at the entrance of a restaurant P-man in Minamiboso. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An area for landing captured whales at Wada fishing port in Minamiboso. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan
Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of...
Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1
Highlights as the U.S. takes on Spain in Round of 16 action at the Women's World Cup.
'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire
Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the "Flying Wallendas" circus and stunt-performing family, crossed the New York landmark from opposite sides of the square on a high...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany.
Climate activists occupy German coal mine
Hundreds of climate activists enter the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf to protest against government inaction over climate change and the planned destruction of a village to make room for surface mining.
Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan
Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his policies.
Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1
Highlights as the U.S. takes on Spain in Round of 16 action at the Women's World Cup.
Men's Fashion Week in Paris
Spring/Summer 2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.
'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire
Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the "Flying Wallendas" circus and stunt-performing family, crossed the New York landmark from opposite sides of the square on a high wire 25 floors up, running 1,300 feet from 42nd Street to 47th Street.
Best of BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0
England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over several decisions.