Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 18, 2018 | 2:30pm EST

The wealthiest celebrities

Forbes magazine has named its 10 wealthiest celebrities, using estimates based on the celebrities' known holdings of real estate, art and shares of companies both public and private, as well as other assets and estimated lifetime earnings. Topping the list is director George Lucas, with a net worth of $5.4 billion. Most of Lucas's wealth came from the $4.05 billion sale of the LucasFilm production company to Walt Disney Co in 2012, Forbes said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Forbes magazine has named its 10 wealthiest celebrities, using estimates based on the celebrities' known holdings of real estate, art and shares of companies both public and private, as well as other assets and estimated lifetime earnings. Topping...more

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Forbes magazine has named its 10 wealthiest celebrities, using estimates based on the celebrities' known holdings of real estate, art and shares of companies both public and private, as well as other assets and estimated lifetime earnings. Topping the list is director George Lucas, with a net worth of $5.4 billion. Most of Lucas's wealth came from the $4.05 billion sale of the LucasFilm production company to Walt Disney Co in 2012, Forbes said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 10
2. Fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 72, came in second, with an estimated $3.7 billion net worth. Spielberg's career as director, writer and producer spans some 50 years with credits that include "Jaws," "E.T.," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2. Fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 72, came in second, with an estimated $3.7 billion net worth. Spielberg's career as director, writer and producer spans some 50 years with credits that include "Jaws," "E.T.," "Raiders of the Lost Ark,"...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
2. Fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 72, came in second, with an estimated $3.7 billion net worth. Spielberg's career as director, writer and producer spans some 50 years with credits that include "Jaws," "E.T.," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 10
3. The richest female celebrity was Oprah Winfrey, 64, whose acting and media enterprises have yielded her a net worth of an estimated $2.8 billion, third overall. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

3. The richest female celebrity was Oprah Winfrey, 64, whose acting and media enterprises have yielded her a net worth of an estimated $2.8 billion, third overall. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
3. The richest female celebrity was Oprah Winfrey, 64, whose acting and media enterprises have yielded her a net worth of an estimated $2.8 billion, third overall. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 10
4. Basketball legend Michael Jordan boosted his net worth by an estimated $400 million in the past year, mostly off his 34-year-long sneaker deal with Nike and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. His estimated $1.7 billion net worth ranked him fourth. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

4. Basketball legend Michael Jordan boosted his net worth by an estimated $400 million in the past year, mostly off his 34-year-long sneaker deal with Nike and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. His estimated $1.7 billion net worth ranked him...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
4. Basketball legend Michael Jordan boosted his net worth by an estimated $400 million in the past year, mostly off his 34-year-long sneaker deal with Nike and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. His estimated $1.7 billion net worth ranked him fourth. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 10
5. (tie) Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics puts the 21-year-old on track to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire, the magazine said. She has an estimated worth of $900 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

5. (tie) Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics puts the 21-year-old on track to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire, the magazine said. She has an estimated worth of $900 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
5. (tie) Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics puts the 21-year-old on track to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire, the magazine said. She has an estimated worth of $900 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 10
5. (tie) Rapper Jay-Z tied with Kylie Jenner at No. 5, also with a fortune estimated at $900 million. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5. (tie) Rapper Jay-Z tied with Kylie Jenner at No. 5, also with a fortune estimated at $900 million. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
5. (tie) Rapper Jay-Z tied with Kylie Jenner at No. 5, also with a fortune estimated at $900 million. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 10
7. Illusionist and entertainer David Copperfield amassed his fortune through a grueling pace of 600 shows per year in Las Vegas, earning a net worth of $875 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

7. Illusionist and entertainer David Copperfield amassed his fortune through a grueling pace of 600 shows per year in Las Vegas, earning a net worth of $875 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
7. Illusionist and entertainer David Copperfield amassed his fortune through a grueling pace of 600 shows per year in Las Vegas, earning a net worth of $875 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 10
8. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs: $825 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

8. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs: $825 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
8. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs: $825 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 10
9. (tie) Golfer Tiger Woods: $800 million. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

9. (tie) Golfer Tiger Woods: $800 million. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
9. (tie) Golfer Tiger Woods: $800 million. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 10
9. (tie) Author James Patterson: $800 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

9. (tie) Author James Patterson: $800 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
9. (tie) Author James Patterson: $800 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Next Slideshows

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Catriona Gray from the Philippines is crowned Miss Universe, the fourth time the Southeast Asian country has won the international beauty pageant.

Dec 17 2018
The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Chanel presents its Metiers d'Art show, highlighting the craftsmanship of its artisans, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Dec 05 2018
Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more acts perform at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Dec 03 2018
Versace's first show in New York

Versace's first show in New York

Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.

Dec 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants at the border fence

Migrants at the border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breach the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

A fire raced through a neighborhood in the Brazilian jungle city of Manaus, engulfing at least 600 wooden houses built on stilts due to seasonal floods and sending thousands fleeing from their homes.

America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

The Maasai Olympics

The Maasai Olympics

Youthful morans, or warriors, compete for cash prizes in sports contests rather than hunt lions in a traditional rite of passage, at the Maasai Olympics in Kenya.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast