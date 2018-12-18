The wealthiest celebrities

Forbes magazine has named its 10 wealthiest celebrities, using estimates based on the celebrities' known holdings of real estate, art and shares of companies both public and private, as well as other assets and estimated lifetime earnings. Topping...more

Forbes magazine has named its 10 wealthiest celebrities, using estimates based on the celebrities' known holdings of real estate, art and shares of companies both public and private, as well as other assets and estimated lifetime earnings. Topping the list is director George Lucas, with a net worth of $5.4 billion. Most of Lucas's wealth came from the $4.05 billion sale of the LucasFilm production company to Walt Disney Co in 2012, Forbes said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close