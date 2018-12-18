The wealthiest celebrities
Forbes magazine has named its 10 wealthiest celebrities, using estimates based on the celebrities' known holdings of real estate, art and shares of companies both public and private, as well as other assets and estimated lifetime earnings. Topping...more
2. Fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 72, came in second, with an estimated $3.7 billion net worth. Spielberg's career as director, writer and producer spans some 50 years with credits that include "Jaws," "E.T.," "Raiders of the Lost Ark,"...more
3. The richest female celebrity was Oprah Winfrey, 64, whose acting and media enterprises have yielded her a net worth of an estimated $2.8 billion, third overall. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4. Basketball legend Michael Jordan boosted his net worth by an estimated $400 million in the past year, mostly off his 34-year-long sneaker deal with Nike and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. His estimated $1.7 billion net worth ranked him...more
5. (tie) Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics puts the 21-year-old on track to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire, the magazine said. She has an estimated worth of $900 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5. (tie) Rapper Jay-Z tied with Kylie Jenner at No. 5, also with a fortune estimated at $900 million. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
7. Illusionist and entertainer David Copperfield amassed his fortune through a grueling pace of 600 shows per year in Las Vegas, earning a net worth of $875 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs: $825 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9. (tie) Golfer Tiger Woods: $800 million. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
9. (tie) Author James Patterson: $800 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
