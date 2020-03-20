The women who ran for president
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign rally at the Seattle Center Armory in Seattle, Washington, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Amy Klobuchar speaks at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris joins a demonstration with striking McDonalds workers demanding a $15 minimum wage in Las Vegas, Nevada June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kirsten Gillibrand listens to State Rep. Sandra Scott (D) speak after holding a roundtable discussion with abortion providers, health experts, pro-choice activists, and state legislators at the Georgia State House in Atlanta, Georgia, May 16, 2019....more
Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mike Bloomberg stands near Elizabeth Warren during a break at the Democratic debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg are denied entry at a dentition facility for incarcerated youths near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elizabeth Warren listens to a question from a reporter on her campaign press bus in Rochester, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidates stand on stage together, including all of the women running, Marianne Williamson, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard and Kirsten Gillibrand during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry in...more
Kamala Harris reacts as Ryan Kyote donates to her campaign during the Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Amy Klobuchar arrives backstage for a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris (2nd L), and Julian Castro (2nd R) and Cory Booker (R) greet each other after the second night of the second Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a get out the vote campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kirsten Gillibrand stands in a tent during her campaign kick off event in New York, New York, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kamala Harris launches her campaign for president at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Klobuchar declares her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in Minneapolis, Minnesota, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marianne Williamson meets with child care advocates at the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City, Nevada, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Amy Klobuchar poses with a supporter for a photo at a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Kirsten Gillibrand salutes the crowd of young Democrats during a campaign stop at Stark Brewing in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A billboard for Tulsi Gabbard is seen in a foggy, snow-covered corn field in Stuart, Iowa January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An Amy Klobuchar supporter is seen at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Kamala Harris puts hot sauce on her greens while eating lunch at Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Klobuchar greets people at the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus Black History Brunch in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker
Elizabeth Warren speaks with Bernie Sanders after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Elizabeth Warren is is joined onstage by her national campaign co-chairs Representatives Deb Haaland (L), Katie Porter (2nd R) and Ayanna Pressley (R) at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris squeezes the cheeks of a young man after she had him shake her hand instead of giving a high-five while greeting supporters in Los Angeles, California, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elizabeth Warren has lunch with Charleston musician Benny Starr at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Nashua Rotary Club Meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris takes a photo with members of her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at a women voters meet and greet in Birmingham, Alabama, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Elizabeth Warren gestures during a visit at the Great Bay Kids Co. in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris points at Joe Biden on the second night of the second Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tulsi Gabbard greets supporters after filing her declaration of candidacy papers to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Elizabeth Warren speaks during a campaign town hall event at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Kamala Harris arrives at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kirsten Gillibrand is interviewed in the "spin room" after the conclusion of the second night of the Democratic debate in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kamala Harris poses for a photograph with audience members following a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marianne Williamson speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Kirsten Gillibrand reacts after a member of the media knocked over equipment as she talks to customers at the Pierce Street Coffee Works while on a walking tour in Sioux City, Iowa, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Elizabeth Warren is reflected in an audience member's glasses while speaking at a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
