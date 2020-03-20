Edition:
The women who ran for president

Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign rally at the Seattle Center Armory in Seattle, Washington, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Amy Klobuchar speaks at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Kamala Harris joins a demonstration with striking McDonalds workers demanding a $15 minimum wage in Las Vegas, Nevada June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Kirsten Gillibrand listens to State Rep. Sandra Scott (D) speak after holding a roundtable discussion with abortion providers, health experts, pro-choice activists, and state legislators at the Georgia State House in Atlanta, Georgia, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Mike Bloomberg stands near Elizabeth Warren during a break at the Democratic debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg are denied entry at a dentition facility for incarcerated youths near Miami in Homestead, Florida, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Elizabeth Warren listens to a question from a reporter on her campaign press bus in Rochester, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Democratic presidential candidates stand on stage together, including all of the women running, Marianne Williamson, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard and Kirsten Gillibrand during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry in Columbia, South Carolina, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Kamala Harris reacts as Ryan Kyote donates to her campaign during the Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Amy Klobuchar arrives backstage for a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris (2nd L), and Julian Castro (2nd R) and Cory Booker (R) greet each other after the second night of the second Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a get out the vote campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Kirsten Gillibrand stands in a tent during her campaign kick off event in New York, New York, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Kamala Harris launches her campaign for president at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Amy Klobuchar declares her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in Minneapolis, Minnesota, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Marianne Williamson meets with child care advocates at the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City, Nevada, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Amy Klobuchar poses with a supporter for a photo at a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Kirsten Gillibrand salutes the crowd of young Democrats during a campaign stop at Stark Brewing in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2019
A billboard for Tulsi Gabbard is seen in a foggy, snow-covered corn field in Stuart, Iowa January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
An Amy Klobuchar supporter is seen at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Kamala Harris puts hot sauce on her greens while eating lunch at Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Amy Klobuchar greets people at the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus Black History Brunch in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks with Bernie Sanders after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is is joined onstage by her national campaign co-chairs Representatives Deb Haaland (L), Katie Porter (2nd R) and Ayanna Pressley (R) at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kamala Harris squeezes the cheeks of a young man after she had him shake her hand instead of giving a high-five while greeting supporters in Los Angeles, California, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Elizabeth Warren has lunch with Charleston musician Benny Starr at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Nashua Rotary Club Meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Kamala Harris takes a photo with members of her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at a women voters meet and greet in Birmingham, Alabama, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Elizabeth Warren gestures during a visit at the Great Bay Kids Co. in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Kamala Harris points at Joe Biden on the second night of the second Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard greets supporters after filing her declaration of candidacy papers to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Elizabeth Warren speaks during a campaign town hall event at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Kamala Harris arrives at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Kirsten Gillibrand is interviewed in the "spin room" after the conclusion of the second night of the Democratic debate in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Kamala Harris poses for a photograph with audience members following a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Marianne Williamson speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Kirsten Gillibrand reacts after a member of the media knocked over equipment as she talks to customers at the Pierce Street Coffee Works while on a walking tour in Sioux City, Iowa, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is reflected in an audience member's glasses while speaking at a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
