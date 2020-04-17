Edition:
The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus concerns, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of COVID-19 at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A medical staff of Global Response Management measures vital signs of a migrant patient at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Displaced children attend a puppet show during an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Syrian refugee students take part in a washing hands activity during an awareness campaign about coronavirus initiated by OXFAM and UNICEF at Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A migrant looks out of a cabin window inside the Hal Far Open Centre for Migrants, after the camp, which has around 1,000 residents, was put into lockdown due to a cluster of coronavirus cases found among the residents, in Hal Far, Malta April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A medical staff of Global Response Management measures the pulse of a migrant patient at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Internally displaced families receive food items from Nigeria's Victims Support Fund, as the authorities struggle to contain coronavirus in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Members of the Syrian Civil defence sanitize the Bab Al-Nour internally displaced persons camp in Azaz, Syria March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A woman checks her phone at a reception centre after migrants staged a protest against lack of protection against the coronavirus in Rome, Italy April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man walks amidst scattered footwear after a large crowd of migrants were forced to disperse by police officers after they gathered outside a railway station, during an extended nationwide lockdown in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

An unaccompanied child from an overcrowded migrant camp who will be transferred to either Germany or Luxembourg, wears a protective face mask as he boards a bus at the port of Piraeus, Greece, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

An internally displaced man unloads a belonging from a vehcile as he moves back to his home, amid fears of an outbreak in crowded camps, in Jabal al-Zawiya, Syria April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rohingya refugees wearing protective masks keep a social distance while waiting to receive goods from volunteers, during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A migrant crosses a bridge in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Yanisleydi de la Rosa, 34, and her daughter Anyeli cruz de la Rosa, 4, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., wear protective masks in the migrant camp of Matamoros, Mexico, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A Somali woman uses ash and soil to wash her hands outside her makeshift shelter at the Shabelow camp for the internally displaced persons in Mogadishu, Somalia April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Internally displaced boy, Mahmoud Abdel Hadi, 8, does his homework received on mobile, inside his tent after his tented school was shut&nbsp;in Atmeh camp, near the Turkish border, Syria March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Migrants stand on a rooftop as they demand medical attention at a foreign internment center in Madrid, Spain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A health worker tests an internally displaced Syrian man as part of security measures to avoid coronavirus, in Azaz, Syria, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Police officers in protective suits detain a migrant who is suspected of having coronavirus at the infection clinic in Belgrade, Serbia, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica &nbsp;

A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho &nbsp;

Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter, during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A worker sanitizes the exterior of a house in al-Fari'ah refugee camp as part of a campaign conducted by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the Popular Committee in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Syrian refugee students take part in a washing hands activity during an awareness campaign at Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

A family of migrants is seen outside a tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A doctor checks the blood pressure of a Yazidi displaced woman, following the coronavirus outbreak, at medical Center in the Sharya camp in Duhok, Iraq March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Vehicles carrying belongings of internally displaced Syrians drive back to their homes amid fears of an outbreak in crowded camps, in Dayr Ballut, Syria April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A police officer in a protection suit motions to a rescued migrant disembarking a military vessel that arrived in Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant wearing a protective face mask looks out of a cabin window inside the Hal Far Open Centre for Migrants after the camp was put into lockdown after a cluster of coronavirus cases was found among the residents, in Hal Far, Malta April 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out of their balconies during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory, which was turned into an isolation facility after a cluster of coronavirus cases, in Singapore April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A migrant wears a protective face mask at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, during a nationwide lockdown on the island of Lesbos, Greece April 02, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Members of the Syrian Civil defence sanitize a classroom at the Bab Al-Nour internally displaced persons camp in Azaz, Syria March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Venezuelan boys watch television in a migrant shelter, after Peru's government suspended movement and declared a curfew in Lima, Peru March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

