The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

Okeechobee Hurricane, 1928: This Category 4 storm had already devastated the Caribbean, killing 1,500 people by the time it hit southern Florida, destroying thousands of homes in West Palm Beach. The worst was yet to come, as relentless storm surge overwhelmed the small dikes on Lake Okeechobee's south shore, sending a cascade of water up to 10 feet high across an area 75 miles wide. The official Florida death toll was 1,836, most of them migrant farm workers. Decades later, the National Weather Service would revise the toll upward to "at least 2,500," adding that the real number will never be known. Many of the bodies washed out to the Everglades, never to be recovered. Courtesy NOAA/National Weather Service

