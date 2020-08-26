The worst hurricanes in U.S. history
Galveston Hurricane, 1900: With a population of 40,000, the booming port of Galveston was the largest city in Texas when this Category 4 storm hit. The Great Galveston Hurricane would go down as the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history,...more
Florida Keys Hurricane, 1919: Also known as the 'Atlantic Gulf Hurricane,' this storm sank 10 ships in the Florida Straits, drowning 500, before causing massive damage to Corpus Christi, Texas. There, the official death toll would be 287, but an...more
Great Miami Hurricane, 1926: The eye of this Category 4 hurricane passed directly over downtown Miami, at the time the fastest-growing city in the U.S., destroying many building and tourist attractions. Total damage was estimated at $105 million...more
Okeechobee Hurricane, 1928: This Category 4 storm had already devastated the Caribbean, killing 1,500 people by the time it hit southern Florida, destroying thousands of homes in West Palm Beach. The worst was yet to come, as relentless storm surge...more
Florida Keys Labor Day Hurricane, 1935: One of the most intense storms to ever make landfall in the U.S., this hurricane caused at least 408 deaths in the Florida Keys, most of them World War One veterans working on a railroad connecting the Keys...more
New England Hurricane, 1938: This hurricane would kill approximately 600 people, destroy 8,900 buildings, leave 63,000 residents homeless, and flatten over 2 billion trees. One of the most powerful and destructive hurricanes in recorded history,...more
Hurricane Hazel, 1954: Hurricane Hazel killed at least 400 people in Haiti before reaching the U.S., causing another 95 deaths as it traveled up the coast. Re-intensifying and merging with a cold front, Hazel passed directly over Toronto, Canada, a...more
Hurricane Diane, 1955: Hurricane Diane's path brought heavy rains and extensive flooding from North Carolina to New York, but the worst damage was in Connecticut, where storm surge effectively cut the state in two. Diane killed at least 184 people...more
Hurricane Audrey, 1957: Flooding an area of 1.6 million acres, Audrey is believed to have killed over 400 people in Louisiana, making it the sixth deadliest hurricane in U.S. history. Courtesy NOAA
Hurricane Betsy, 1965: "Billion-Dollar Betsy" was the nickname given to this storm, the costliest in U.S. history at the time. After causing extensive flooding in southern Florida, Betsy struck Louisiana, causing a storm surge in Lake Pontchartrain...more
Hurricane Camille, 1969: The second-most intense storm to make landfall in the United States, Camille is also thought to have created the largest storm surge until Katrina. Over 250 people would die as a result. The devastation of Camille inspired...more
Hurricane Agnes, 1972: Agnes was barely a hurricane when it made landfall in Florida. The worst damage would come over the northeast as Agnes produced rains of up to 12 inches, causing extensive flooding from Virginia to New York, resulting in 122...more
Hurricane Andrew, 1992: The fourth-most intense hurricane to ever make landfall, Andrew left a trail of destruction across Florida and 23 deaths in the U.S. In Dade County alone, 63,000 homes were destroyed, with another 110,000 damaged. Over $1...more
Hurricane Katrina, 2005: Katrina was one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history, producing catastrophic damage and massive loss of life. After overwhelming the levees of Lake Pontchartrain, the storm surge flooded 80 percent of New...more
Superstorm Sandy, 2012: Forming into the largest Atlantic hurricane ever, with hurricane-force winds spanning 900 miles, Sandy affected 24 states across the entirety of the eastern seaboard. A total of 160 people were killed in the U.S., mostly in...more
Hurricane Harvey, 2017: Inflicting $125 billion in damage, Harvey is tied with Katrina as the costliest hurricane on record. The wettest storm to make landfall, Harvey inundated the Houston area with widespread flooding, resulting in 30,000...more
Hurricane Maria, 2017: Maria would result in the worst natural disaster in the history of Puerto Rico, causing an estimated $90 billion in damage to the already economically struggling U.S. territory. Months after the storm, a research team led by...more
