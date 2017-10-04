Theresa May interrupted by coughing fit and prankster
A member of the audience hands a P45 form (termination of employment tax form) to Prime Minister Theresa May as she addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Theresa May struggles with her water after she suffered a coughing fit whilst addressing the Conservative Party conference. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Theresa May wears a 'Frida Kahlo' bracelet and holds a sweet passed to her as she addresses the Conservative Party conference. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The wording on a slogan is changed after letters fell away from the backdrop as Theresa May addresses the conference. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Theresa May embraces her husband Philip after addressing the conference. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The wording on a slogan is changed after letters fell away from the backdrop immediately after Theresa May concluded her address. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Delegates wait outside the auditorium before Theresa May makes her speech. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A delegate wears a rosette referring to Theresa May. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Television personality Bear Grylls addresses the Conservative Party conference. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of the audience watch Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson address the conference. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Theresa May smiles as she listens to speeches. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Newspaper columnist Katie Hopkins arrives dressed in a wedding dress. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People receive massages in the exhibition stalls area. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson returns from a morning run on the second day of the conference. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leave after visiting a home near the conference in Manchester. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives addresses the conference. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is flanked by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon at conference. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man stands on a balcony of a building decorated with EU flags overlooking the conference venue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
