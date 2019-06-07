Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. May formally notified her Conservative Party on Friday that she had resigned as party leader,...more
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her...more
Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Prime Minister Theresa May waits for Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir at Downing Street in London, Britain May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during the debate on extending Brexit negotiating period in Parliament in London, Britain, March 14, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel and Britain's Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow attend a European Union...more
Prime Minister Theresa May gets into a vehicle at Downing Street, as she faces a vote on Brexit, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May is embraced by her husband Philip after giving her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU on March 28, 2017 in London, England. After holding a...more
Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
European Council President Donald Tusk and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talk as they arrive for a group photo at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Prime Minister Theresa May arrives on stage dancing to Abba's 'Dancing Queen' before delivering her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Prime Minister Theresa May grimaces during her speech on Brexit in London, Britain May 21, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to join them for a family...more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman outside 10 Downing Street in London, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Prime Minister Theresa May arrives with Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
The wording on a slogan is changed after a letter fell away from the backdrop as Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she listens to speeches at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, Britain November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
