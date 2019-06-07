Edition:
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. May formally notified her Conservative Party on Friday that she had resigned as party leader, opening the way for a succession contest that will determine the country's next prime minister. May will remain prime minister and acting party leader until Conservative Party lawmakers and members select a new leader after a process that is expected to last several weeks. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May waits for Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir at Downing Street in London, Britain May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during the debate on extending Brexit negotiating period in Parliament in London, Britain, March 14, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel and Britain's Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May gets into a vehicle at Downing Street, as she faces a vote on Brexit, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Prime Minister Theresa May is embraced by her husband Philip after giving her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU on March 28, 2017 in London, England. After holding a referendum in June 2016 the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, the signing of Article 50 now officially triggers that process. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
European Council President Donald Tusk and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talk as they arrive for a group photo at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May arrives on stage dancing to Abba's 'Dancing Queen' before delivering her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May grimaces during her speech on Brexit in London, Britain May 21, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to join them for a family photo at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman outside 10 Downing Street in London, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May arrives with Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
The wording on a slogan is changed after a letter fell away from the backdrop as Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she listens to speeches at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, Britain November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
