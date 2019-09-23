Edition:
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists

Suitcases are pictured next to a closed Thomas Cook counter at the Frankfurt Airport, Germany September 23, 2019. Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest tourist firm, desperately scrambled for information on Monday on how to get home, as Britain mounted its largest repatriation effort since World War Two. From job losses to canceled honeymoons, the demise of the package tour pioneer has brought a heavy human cost and left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Passengers are seen at Thomas Cook check-in points at Mallorca Airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Thomas Cook passengers interact with an ATOL official as they queue up in a check-in service at Malta International Airport, Malta September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

People talk to staff inside a closed Thomas Cook store in London, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British government officials assist Thomas Cook passengers at Malta International Airport, Malta September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Passengers line up in front of a counter of ATOL, at the Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport on the island of Corfu, Greece, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Antonis Skordilis

Cancelled flights are seen on screen at Manchester Airport, Manchester, Britain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An Airbus A320 of Thomas Cook Airlines passes next to a Boeing 757-300 of Condor Airlines after landing at Duesseldorf Airport, Germany September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thomas Cook passengers queue up in a check-in service after the collapse of the travel firm, at Malta International Airport, Malta September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A notice informing people of closure is seen inside the doorway of a Thomas Cook store in London, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Passengers are seen at Thomas Cook check-in points at Mallorca Airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Thomas Cook passengers queue up in a check-in service after the collapse of the travel firm, at Malta International Airport, Malta September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A television crew film outside of a closed Thomas Cook store in London, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ATOL officials assist Thomas Cook passengers after the collapse of the travel firm, at Malta International Airport, Malta September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Thomas Cook airplane is seen at the Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport, on the island of Corfu, Greece, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Antonis Skordilis

Passengers are seen at Mallorca Airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

An announcement at a Thomas Cook Airlines counter reads "this counter is closed today" at Duesseldorf Airport, Germany September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People line up in front of a counter of Thomas Cook at the Heraklion airport on the island of Crete, Greece September 23, 2019 REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A passenger talks to British government officials at Thomas Cook check-in points at Mallorca Airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Passengers leave an airplane with the Thomas Cook livery at Manchester Airport, Britain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

