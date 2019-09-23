Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists

Suitcases are pictured next to a closed Thomas Cook counter at the Frankfurt Airport, Germany September 23, 2019. Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest tourist firm, desperately scrambled for information on Monday on...more

Suitcases are pictured next to a closed Thomas Cook counter at the Frankfurt Airport, Germany September 23, 2019. Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest tourist firm, desperately scrambled for information on Monday on how to get home, as Britain mounted its largest repatriation effort since World War Two. From job losses to canceled honeymoons, the demise of the package tour pioneer has brought a heavy human cost and left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

