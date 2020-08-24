Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again
Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with officers of law enforcement and security services in Minsk, Belarus August 21, 2020. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
A man wearing a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus stands in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in...more
People march during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman kneels as she attends an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man with the guitar gestures as he stands in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23,...more
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko walks outside the Independence Palace after an opposition demonstration against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus, in this still image from a handout video taken August 23, 2020. Courtesy of...more
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People shout slogans during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man waves a flag during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A law enforcement officer stands next to an armored vehicle during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An elderly couple is seen in front of law enforcement officers standing behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A law enforcement officer stands behind a shield during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman attends an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People flash lights from their phones during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman plays the violin as other protesters dance during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A priest holds a cross as he stands in front of participants during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man flashes the victory sign during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A protester attaches a placard reading "Belarusian security forces destroyed the country - ballast" at a pedestal of the monument during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk,...more
Relatives mourn next to the coffin of Brest resident Gennady Shutov, who was wounded during clashes between law enforcement officers and opposition supporters over the results of the presidential election on August 11 and later died in hospital,...more
Mourners attend a funeral of Brest resident Gennady Shutov, who was wounded during clashes between law enforcement officers and opposition supporters over the results of the presidential election on August 11 and later died in hospital, in Zhabinka,...more
A woman gives a thumbs down to law enforcement officers standing behind fences and barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man kneels in front of law enforcement officers standing behind fences and barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People carry a large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man talks to law enforcement officers standing behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A helicopter believed to be carrying Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko flies over the Independence Palace during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily...more
Women talk to law enforcement officers blocking a street during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Participants stage a performance during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman attends an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man gestures during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman holds flowers during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova attends an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man rides a bicycle carrying a flag at the Independence Square during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Law enforcement officers are seen during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
