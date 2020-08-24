Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2020 | 5:05pm EDT

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with officers of law enforcement and security services in Minsk, Belarus August 21, 2020. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A man wearing a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus stands in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People march during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A woman kneels as she attends an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A man with the guitar gestures as he stands in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko walks outside the Independence Palace after an opposition demonstration against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus, in this still image from a handout video taken August 23, 2020. Courtesy of POOL PERVOGO/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People shout slogans during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A man waves a flag during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A law enforcement officer stands next to an armored vehicle during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
An elderly couple is seen in front of law enforcement officers standing behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A law enforcement officer stands behind a shield during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A woman attends an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People flash lights from their phones during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A woman plays the violin as other protesters dance during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A priest holds a cross as he stands in front of participants during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A man flashes the victory sign during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A protester attaches a placard reading "Belarusian security forces destroyed the country - ballast" at a pedestal of the monument during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Relatives mourn next to the coffin of Brest resident Gennady Shutov, who was wounded during clashes between law enforcement officers and opposition supporters over the results of the presidential election on August 11 and later died in hospital, during his funeral in Zhabinka, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Mourners attend a funeral of Brest resident Gennady Shutov, who was wounded during clashes between law enforcement officers and opposition supporters over the results of the presidential election on August 11 and later died in hospital, in Zhabinka, Belarus August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A woman gives a thumbs down to law enforcement officers standing behind fences and barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A man kneels in front of law enforcement officers standing behind fences and barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People carry a large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A man talks to law enforcement officers standing behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A helicopter believed to be carrying Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko flies over the Independence Palace during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Women talk to law enforcement officers blocking a street during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in front of the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Participants stage a performance during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A woman attends an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A man gestures during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A woman holds flowers during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova attends an opposition demonstration against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A man rides a bicycle carrying a flag at the Independence Square during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Law enforcement officers are seen during an opposition demonstration against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
