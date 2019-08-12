Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow's biggest protest for years
A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain Muscovite Daria Sosnovskaya after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Political activist Maria Alyokhina attends a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant shouts slogans during a procession following a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. The placard reads "Lyubov Sobol". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer stands guard during a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers block a street after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers stand guard after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in central Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Leader of Russian band Krovostok Anton (Shilo) Chernyak attends a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a person after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol near her office in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Participants of a procession are seen after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a woman after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian rapper Oxxxymiron and other participants attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian rapper Face performs during a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of music band IC3PEAK perform during a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman holds a Russian flag while standing near law enforcement officers after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a woman after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, August 10. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
