Pictures | Thu Oct 15, 2020 | 10:06am EDT

Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration

A person shows the three-finger salute as pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute as they gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A man shows the three-finger salute during a gathering of pro-democracy protesters who demand the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders, in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders, in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Police officers are seen during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Police officers are pictured as pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute as they gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
People show the three-finger salute during anti-government protests in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A detained protester gestures inside a prison vehicle during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A woman shows the three-finger salute as she protests against the government near the Central World shopping mall in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A person scuffles with police during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
People show the three-finger salute during anti-government protests in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters scuffle with police officers as they gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A man holds a placard in front of a line of police officers during anti-government protests in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
People show the three-finger salute during anti-government protests in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters hold hands as they gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Shadows of standing police officers cast on the ground as pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A man gestures as he speaks during anti-government protests in Bangkok, October 15. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A car belonging to the royal motorcade with Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn drives past a group of anti-government demonstrators in front of the Government House, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
