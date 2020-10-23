Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Flames illuminate the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. The explosive wildfire is now the second-largest on record in Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A satellite image shows smoke from the East Troublesome wildfires at Grand Lake in Colorado, October 22. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman takes a walk before evacuating as smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A satellite image shows smoke from the East Troublesome wildfires at Grand Lake and Shadow Mountain Lake in Colorado, October 22. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A bulldozer cuts a fireline around a ranch as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A satellite image shows smoke from the East Troublesome wildfires at Grand Lake in Colorado, October 22. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
