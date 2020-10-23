Edition:
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide

Flames illuminate the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. The explosive wildfire is now the second-largest on record in Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Thursday, October 22, 2020
1 / 11
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 22, 2020
2 / 11
A satellite image shows smoke from the East Troublesome wildfires at Grand Lake in Colorado, October 22. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Thursday, October 22, 2020
3 / 11
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Thursday, October 22, 2020
4 / 11
A woman takes a walk before evacuating as smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 22, 2020
5 / 11
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 22, 2020
6 / 11
A satellite image shows smoke from the East Troublesome wildfires at Grand Lake and Shadow Mountain Lake in Colorado, October 22. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Thursday, October 22, 2020
7 / 11
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 22, 2020
8 / 11
A bulldozer cuts a fireline around a ranch as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 22, 2020
9 / 11
A satellite image shows smoke from the East Troublesome wildfires at Grand Lake in Colorado, October 22. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Thursday, October 22, 2020
10 / 11
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 22, 2020
11 / 11
