Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption
People carry their belongings as they evacuate after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time, at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children
A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from the area near Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children
Household goods from families who are evacuating near Goma, are seen at the border town of Gisenyi, Rwanda, May 27. REUTERS/Fiston Mahamba
A Congolese family evacuates amid aftershocks following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
People look at a crack on the road caused by aftershocks following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 26. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
Residents prepare to evacuate amid aftershocks in the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Thirty-one people were killed on Saturday evening when Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active...more
Jolie 11 and her mother Imamu, prepare to evacuate the area near Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children
A Congolese woman carries her child and belongings as they evacuate near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
A Congolese family evacuates near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
A woman prepares to evacuate from the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children
People carry their belongings as they evacuate from the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children
A street is vacated as people evacuate from the area around Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, at the border town of Gisenyi, Rwanda, May 27. REUTERS/Fiston Mahamba
A Congolese man evacuates near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
A resident picks up remains from their home covered with smouldering lava after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 24. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A crack on the road caused by tremors following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 26. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
Residents walk near destroyed homes following Saturday's eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
