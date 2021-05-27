Edition:
Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

People carry their belongings as they evacuate after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time, at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from the area near Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Household goods from families who are evacuating near Goma, are seen at the border town of Gisenyi, Rwanda, May 27. REUTERS/Fiston Mahamba

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A Congolese family evacuates amid aftershocks following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
People look at a crack on the road caused by aftershocks following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 26. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Residents prepare to evacuate amid aftershocks in the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Thirty-one people were killed on Saturday evening when Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, sent a wall of orange lava downhill towards the city, destroying 17 villages on the way. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Jolie 11 and her mother Imamu, prepare to evacuate the area near Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A Congolese woman carries her child and belongings as they evacuate near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A Congolese family evacuates near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A woman prepares to evacuate from the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
People carry their belongings as they evacuate from the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A street is vacated as people evacuate from the area around Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, at the border town of Gisenyi, Rwanda, May 27. REUTERS/Fiston Mahamba

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A Congolese man evacuates near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A resident picks up remains from their home covered with smouldering lava after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 24. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A crack on the road caused by tremors following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 26. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Residents walk near destroyed homes following Saturday's eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
