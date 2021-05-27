Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Residents prepare to evacuate amid aftershocks in the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Thirty-one people were killed on Saturday evening when Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active...more

Residents prepare to evacuate amid aftershocks in the area around Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25. Thirty-one people were killed on Saturday evening when Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, sent a wall of orange lava downhill towards the city, destroying 17 villages on the way. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children

