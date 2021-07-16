Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands, July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS
A resident carries his possessions during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A view shows a flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A person wades through water during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A flooded house is seen in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A camping site is flooded, in Roermond, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Dutch National Reserve Corps stack bags of sand to build a dike against the floods, in Wessem Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Lifeguards walk through a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls, in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
People are evacuated from a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
A view shows flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A man with an umbrella stands at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Residents stand next to stacked sandbags by the river Meuse, also known as Maas, as it continues to rise, in Arcen, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS
A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Lifeguards sit in a vehicle at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
A woman takes a picture of a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
