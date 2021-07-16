Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 16, 2021 | 2:40pm EDT

Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers

An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands, July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands, July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands, July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
A resident carries his possessions during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A resident carries his possessions during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A resident carries his possessions during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
2 / 20
A view shows a flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A view shows a flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view shows a flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
3 / 20
A person wades through water during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A person wades through water during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A person wades through water during a flood in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
4 / 20
A flooded house is seen in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A flooded house is seen in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A flooded house is seen in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
5 / 20
A camping site is flooded, in Roermond, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A camping site is flooded, in Roermond, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A camping site is flooded, in Roermond, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
6 / 20
A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
7 / 20
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands, July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands, July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands, July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
Dutch National Reserve Corps stack bags of sand to build a dike against the floods, in Wessem Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Dutch National Reserve Corps stack bags of sand to build a dike against the floods, in Wessem Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Dutch National Reserve Corps stack bags of sand to build a dike against the floods, in Wessem Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
9 / 20
Lifeguards walk through a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls, in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Lifeguards walk through a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls, in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Lifeguards walk through a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls, in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
10 / 20
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
12 / 20
People are evacuated from a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

People are evacuated from a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
People are evacuated from a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
13 / 20
A view shows flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A view shows flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view shows flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
14 / 20
A man with an umbrella stands at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A man with an umbrella stands at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A man with an umbrella stands at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
15 / 20
Residents stand next to stacked sandbags by the river Meuse, also known as Maas, as it continues to rise, in Arcen, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Residents stand next to stacked sandbags by the river Meuse, also known as Maas, as it continues to rise, in Arcen, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Residents stand next to stacked sandbags by the river Meuse, also known as Maas, as it continues to rise, in Arcen, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
16 / 20
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands July 15. Mike Versteegh/SQ Vision via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
18 / 20
Lifeguards sit in a vehicle at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Lifeguards sit in a vehicle at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Lifeguards sit in a vehicle at a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
19 / 20
A woman takes a picture of a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A woman takes a picture of a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A woman takes a picture of a flooded street, following heavy rainfalls in Valkenburg, Netherlands, July 15. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest...

Next Slideshows

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border....

Jul 16 2021
Severe drought marks California landscape

Severe drought marks California landscape

Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst...

Jul 16 2021
Dixie fire grows in California

Dixie fire grows in California

The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's...

Jul 16 2021
Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Jul 15 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes

Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes

Hollywood A-listers, music stars and fashion models mingled at the amfAR charity gala on the French Riviera on Friday, as the swanky dinner and auction returned to the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, slimmed down due to the pandemic.

Firefighters battle Washington State Chuweah Creek Fire

Firefighters battle Washington State Chuweah Creek Fire

In Washington state, firefighters have contained about 20% of a lightning-caused fire near Nespelem, which has burned nearly 23,000 acres (9,270 hectares) northeast of Seattle since Monday, mostly on tribal lands of the Colville Reservation.

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

More than 1,000 people are missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium, where waters are still rising.

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.

Severe drought marks California landscape

Severe drought marks California landscape

Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.

Dixie fire grows in California

Dixie fire grows in California

The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's deadliest wildfire disaster.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands

Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast