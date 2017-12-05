Edition:
Tue Dec 5, 2017 | 8:55am EST

Thousands flee California wildfire

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A home burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A home burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A structure burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres in Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A burned truck smolders on a country road at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Embers blow from burned trees as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
