Thousands flee erupting volcano
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Search for Southern California mudslide victims
Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.
MORE IN PICTURES
NAACP Image Awards
Highlights from the NAACP Image Awards.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Search for Southern California mudslide victims
Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.
America's civil rights movement
Historic images from America's civil rights era.