Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018 | 9:40am EST

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 11
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 11
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 11
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 11
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 11
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 11
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 11
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 11
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 11
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 11
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS

Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

7:20am EST
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Jan 15 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Jan 14 2018
Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.

Jan 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards

Highlights from the NAACP Image Awards.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.

America's civil rights movement

America's civil rights movement

Historic images from America's civil rights era.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast