Thousands flee erupting volcano
Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. The Philippines has raised the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay...more
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Gunmen storm Afghan aid office
Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
MORE IN PICTURES
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria�s Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Gunmen storm Afghan aid office
Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
Olympic team outfits
Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.