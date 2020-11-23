Thousands flee fighting in Ethiopia, cross border to Sudan
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Tents belonging to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region holds her newborn baby's foot at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk past a World Food Programme tent at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region arrive in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region collect water from a tap in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to cross the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region shelter from the sun at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A Sudanese military officer patrols as Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
A Sudanese military officer keeps guard as Ethiopians who fled war in Tigray region gather to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020....more
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A meal prepared by an Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region is seen on three stones in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region sits in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their belongings as they gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy truck in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy trucks in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare a meal at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries a jerrycan of water after crossing in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their water on jerrycans from the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, sleeps at a makeshift shelter at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian who fled war in Tigray region looks through a wire fence as he arrives to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020....more
An Ethiopian who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepares a meal in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. Picture taken November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
