Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 23, 2020 | 6:29pm EST

Thousands flee fighting in Ethiopia, cross border to Sudan

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
1 / 35
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
2 / 35
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
3 / 35
Tents belonging to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Tents belonging to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Tents belonging to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
4 / 35
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
5 / 35
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region holds her newborn baby's foot at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region holds her newborn baby's foot at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region holds her newborn baby's foot at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
6 / 35
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk past a World Food Programme tent at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk past a World Food Programme tent at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk past a World Food Programme tent at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
7 / 35
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
8 / 35
An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
9 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
10 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region arrive in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region arrive in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region arrive in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
11 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region collect water from a tap in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region collect water from a tap in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region collect water from a tap in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
12 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to cross the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to cross the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to cross the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Close
13 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
14 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region shelter from the sun at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region shelter from the sun at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region shelter from the sun at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
15 / 35
A Sudanese military officer patrols as Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A Sudanese military officer patrols as Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
A Sudanese military officer patrols as Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
16 / 35
A Sudanese military officer keeps guard as Ethiopians who fled war in Tigray region gather to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A Sudanese military officer keeps guard as Ethiopians who fled war in Tigray region gather to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A Sudanese military officer keeps guard as Ethiopians who fled war in Tigray region gather to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
17 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
18 / 35
A meal prepared by an Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region is seen on three stones in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

A meal prepared by an Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region is seen on three stones in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A meal prepared by an Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region is seen on three stones in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Close
19 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region cook in the open in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
20 / 35
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region sits in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region sits in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region sits in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
21 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their belongings as they gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their belongings as they gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their belongings as they gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
22 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy bus in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
23 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy truck in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy truck in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy truck in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
24 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
25 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
26 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy trucks in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy trucks in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to board a courtesy trucks in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
27 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare a meal at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare a meal at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare a meal at an abandoned fuel station in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
28 / 35
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries a jerrycan of water after crossing in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries a jerrycan of water after crossing in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries a jerrycan of water after crossing in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
29 / 35
Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
30 / 35
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their water on jerrycans from the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their water on jerrycans from the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carry their water on jerrycans from the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
31 / 35
An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, sleeps at a makeshift shelter at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, sleeps at a makeshift shelter at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, sleeps at a makeshift shelter at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
32 / 35
An Ethiopian who fled war in Tigray region looks through a wire fence as he arrives to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian who fled war in Tigray region looks through a wire fence as he arrives to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
An Ethiopian who fled war in Tigray region looks through a wire fence as he arrives to receive relief supplies from the World Food Programme at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
33 / 35
An Ethiopian who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepares a meal in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

An Ethiopian who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepares a meal in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
An Ethiopian who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepares a meal in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Close
34 / 35
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. Picture taken November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. Picture taken November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. Picture taken November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos in 2020.

12:26pm EST
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

The beating death of a Black man, identified in media as Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre has...

Nov 22 2020
Pictures of the year 2020

Pictures of the year 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Nov 20 2020
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nov 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos in 2020.

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

The beating death of a Black man, identified in media as Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre has sparked protests across Brazil.

Pictures of the year 2020

Pictures of the year 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2020.

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Storm Iota churned through Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks, flipping roofs onto streets and killing nearly 40 people across Central America and Colombia.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast