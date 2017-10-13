Thousands flee wildfires in California
Area residents walk through a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man stands on a roof and surveys damage to a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign left by an evacuated resident, fleeing wildfires in the heart of the California's wine country, rests against a fire hydrant in the evacuated town of Calistoga. REUTERS/Noel Randewich
Evacuees carrying belongings into the evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairground in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vicki Nightingale sprays water on her home in Glen Ellen. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People stand in line for food at the evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairground in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Area residents Laura Brown, left, her daughter Lucille Chase, center, and her son Matthew Brown walk through a neighborhood in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim. @KENNYA.BOULTER/via REUTERS
Gary Bowers, a 41-year resident, points at damage done by the Tubbs Fire at his neighbor's home in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A hill is being silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Retired officer Tom Francois places his officers' badges onto the bed of his truck after he and a group of retired officers recovered them amongst the ruins of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burning structure is seen at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vines are seen at a vineyard during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burnt tree stands amidst the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke and flame rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco. California Highway Patrol/Golden Gate Division
A damaged cart is seen amidst burning ruins at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A group of retired police officers works through the ruins to look for a police badge for fellow retired officer Tom Francois after his home was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Residents use shovels and dirt to to help put out a file along a park fence during a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A helicopter drops water on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A damaged sign is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A tree stands amidst smoke and charred vegetation along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman pushes a cart of items amidst at the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water onto a damaged structure during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A water heater stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer wears a mask for protection as he watches a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A burnt vehicle is see along Napa Road during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
