Mon Mar 29, 2021 | 10:58am EDT

Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, Iceland March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People look at a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, Iceland March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, Iceland March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A tourist poses for pictures at a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Tourists take pictures at a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, Iceland March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People travel to a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, Iceland March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People play volleyball near the lava-spewing Fagradalsfjall volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 27, 2021. Rut Einarsdottir via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People trek to a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A view of a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A view of a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A tourist poses at a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People visit a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A view of a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People travel to a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People visit a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, in Iceland March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
