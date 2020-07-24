Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

People gesture as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and was one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that...more

People gesture as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and was one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that the change to its status has profound repercussions for followers of both faiths. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

