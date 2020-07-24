Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2020 | 10:50am EDT

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, for the first time after it was once again declared a mosque after 86 years, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24. Thousands of Turks gathered near Hagia Sophia early on Friday for the first prayers there since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp;

Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, for the first time after it was once again declared a mosque after 86 years, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24. Thousands of Turks gathered near Hagia Sophia early on Friday for the first...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, for the first time after it was once again declared a mosque after 86 years, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24. Thousands of Turks gathered near Hagia Sophia early on Friday for the first prayers there since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again. REUTERS/Umit Bektas  
Close
1 / 15
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. A top Turkish court announced this month it annulled Hagia Sophia's status as a museum. Erdogan immediately turned back into a mosque a building which was a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before being seized by Ottoman conquerors and serving as a mosque until 1934. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/via REUTERS

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. A top Turkish court announced this month it annulled Hagia Sophia's status as a museum. Erdogan immediately turned back into a mosque a building which was...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. A top Turkish court announced this month it annulled Hagia Sophia's status as a museum. Erdogan immediately turned back into a mosque a building which was a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before being seized by Ottoman conquerors and serving as a mosque until 1934. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. Its Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on display at other times. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. Its Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. Its Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on display at other times. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 15
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. It served as a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before it was seized by Ottoman conquerors and converted to a mosque. Muslims prayed there until 1934 when it was turned into a museum. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. It served as a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before it was seized by Ottoman conquerors and converted to a mosque. Muslims prayed there until...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. It served as a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before it was seized by Ottoman conquerors and converted to a mosque. Muslims prayed there until 1934 when it was turned into a museum. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
Close
4 / 15
People gesture as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and was one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that the change to its status has profound repercussions for followers of both faiths. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People gesture as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and was one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
People gesture as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and was one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that the change to its status has profound repercussions for followers of both faiths. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 15
A man gestures as people wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia was the largest cathedral in the world for 900 years until its capture by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror in 1453, after which it was one of Islam's most exalted mosques for nearly another 500 years. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man gestures as people wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia was the largest cathedral in the world for 900 years until its capture by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror in 1453, after...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A man gestures as people wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia was the largest cathedral in the world for 900 years until its capture by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror in 1453, after which it was one of Islam's most exalted mosques for nearly another 500 years. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 15
Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 15
People take a selfie as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People take a selfie as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
People take a selfie as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 15
People hold Turkish and Palestinian flags as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People hold Turkish and Palestinian flags as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
People hold Turkish and Palestinian flags as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 15
Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 15
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 15
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
12 / 15
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/via REUTERS

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 15
A ferry sails through the waters of Marmara sea as Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii is seen in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A ferry sails through the waters of Marmara sea as Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii is seen in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A ferry sails through the waters of Marmara sea as Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii is seen in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Next Slideshows

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

8:44am EDT
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.

8:32am EDT
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 23 2020
Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Jul 23 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

U.S. coronavirus cases topped 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

Greek firefighters battle raging forest fire

Greek firefighters battle raging forest fire

Greek firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese.

Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk

Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk

Christian Dior hosted a live but audience-free fashion show in the Italian city of Lecce, in a dazzling celebration of local crafts and traditions that included a dance spectacle in the middle of the baroque main square.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast