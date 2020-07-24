Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers
Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, for the first time after it was once again declared a mosque after 86 years, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24. Thousands of Turks gathered near Hagia Sophia early on Friday for the first...more
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. A top Turkish court announced this month it annulled Hagia Sophia's status as a museum. Erdogan immediately turned back into a mosque a building which was...more
Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. Its Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on...more
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. It served as a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before it was seized by Ottoman conquerors and converted to a mosque. Muslims prayed there until...more
People gesture as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and was one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that...more
A man gestures as people wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Hagia Sophia was the largest cathedral in the world for 900 years until its capture by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror in 1453, after...more
Muslims attend Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People take a selfie as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People hold Turkish and Palestinian flags as they wait for the beginning of Friday prayers outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Curtains covering Christian frescoes are pictured at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/via REUTERS
People pray as they visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, July 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A ferry sails through the waters of Marmara sea as Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii is seen in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
