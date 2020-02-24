Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2020....more
Singer Alicia Keys performs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The picture of NBA great Kobe Bryant is seen on a screen during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former basketball player Michael Jordan reacts as he speaks during a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Christina Aguilera performs during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal reacts as he speaks during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk past a mural before the public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Basketball player Diana Taurusi speaks during a public memorial in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel speaks during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former basketball players Michael Jordan and Bill Russell shake hands during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
American basketball coach Luke Walton, american basketball player Harrison Barnes, argentine former basketball player Manu Ginobili, former basketball player John Salley and former basketball player Tony Parker attend a public memorial for NBA great...more
People attend a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan with a custom painted car drives through L.A. Live for NBA Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People attend a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans wait in line before the public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Next Slideshows
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China
With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a...
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired...
Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival
A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for...
Trump visits India
U.S. President Donald Trump takes a two-day trip to India, aimed at reinvigorating ties between the world's biggest democracies that have been strained by trade...
MORE IN PICTURES
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China
With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities.
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.
Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival
A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Trump's maiden visit to the city.
Trump visits India
U.S. President Donald Trump takes a two-day trip to India, aimed at reinvigorating ties between the world's biggest democracies that have been strained by trade rows.
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Here are key moments from the rape and sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses
Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada and gained a fresh burst of momentum, while Joe Biden appeared headed to a second-place finish that will give his struggling campaign new hope.