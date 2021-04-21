Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 21, 2021 | 3:48pm EDT

Thousands in Moscow rally for hunger-striking Navalny

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up cell phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, April 21. Thousands of protesters gathered in Moscow to support the jailed Kremlin critic amid his failing health. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People hold their lit up mobile phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman holds up an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin that reads 'Should the thief be in the Kremlin?' during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold a Russian flag during a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Police officers block a street as supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A protester holds a Russian flag during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A demonstrator holds up a sign reading "today they kill Navalny, tomorrow they kill me" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People hold their lit up mobile phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Police officers walk past the Kremlin during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man holds a placard reading ''Freedom to Navalny'' during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, as the Kremlin is seen in the background, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Police officers stand next to demonstrators during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People hold their lit up mobile phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Police officers block a street as supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Police officers carry fences as demonstrators attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold signs reading "Freedom for Navalny" as the Kremlin is seen on the background during a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up cell phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People light their phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man waves the flag of Russia during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

