Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain
Demonstrators wearing costumes protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill aims to toughen measures officers can take to disperse demonstrations, such as imposing time and noise...more
A demonstrator takes part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. "Kill the bill" marches were held in dozens of towns and cities, supported by big campaign groups such as climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion and...more
Police officers restrain demonstrators during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator gestures as people take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A masked demonstrator holds a placard during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators hold a placard during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators and police officers scuffle during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, delivers a speech next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holds a banner during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold a placard during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators walk on a motorway during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator looks on while holding a traffic cone during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A masked demonstrator holds a placard on top of a post during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers stand guard as demonstrators block a motorway during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally for women's rights and safety, following the murder of Sarah Everard, in Parliament Square, London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator wearing a costume of the death holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
