International
Pictures | Mon Apr 5, 2021 | 9:10pm EDT

Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain

Demonstrators wearing costumes protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill aims to toughen measures officers can take to disperse demonstrations, such as imposing time and noise limits, which campaigners and activists fear would be used to curb dissent. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. "Kill the bill" marches were held in dozens of towns and cities, supported by big campaign groups such as climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion and the Black Lives Matter movement. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Police officers restrain demonstrators during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A demonstrator gestures as people take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A masked demonstrator holds a placard during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators march during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators hold a placard during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators and police officers scuffle during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, delivers a speech next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A demonstrator holds a banner during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators hold a placard during a protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators walk on a motorway during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A demonstrator looks on while holding a traffic cone during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A masked demonstrator holds a placard on top of a post during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Police officers stand guard as demonstrators block a motorway during a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally for women's rights and safety, following the murder of Sarah Everard, in Parliament Square, London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A demonstrator wearing a costume of the death holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, London, Britain, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
