Mon Jan 18, 2021

Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    
Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, some of them riding on a trailer truck, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants, some of them riding on a trailer truck, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Honduran migrants, some of them riding on a trailer truck, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Honduran migrants react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Guatemalan police officer checks an injured Honduran migrant after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Guatemalan police officer checks an injured Honduran migrant after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A Guatemalan police officer checks an injured Honduran migrant after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran migrant reacts after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran migrant reacts after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A Honduran migrant reacts after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, some of them riding on top of trailer trucks, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants, some of them riding on top of trailer trucks, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Honduran migrants, some of them riding on top of trailer trucks, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants leave an area where Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants leave an area where Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Honduran migrants leave an area where Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran migrant holds his country's flag as Guatemalan security forces clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran migrant holds his country's flag as Guatemalan security forces clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A Honduran migrant holds his country's flag as Guatemalan security forces clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    
People cross the Suchiate river on a raft, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, as Mexican authorities guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

People cross the Suchiate river on a raft, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, as Mexican authorities guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
People cross the Suchiate river on a raft, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, as Mexican authorities guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Honduran migrans react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrans react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Honduran migrans react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A member of the National Guard keeps watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, while guarding the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

A member of the National Guard keeps watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, while guarding the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A member of the National Guard keeps watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, while guarding the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Guatemalan soldiers rest as Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Guatemalan soldiers rest as Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Guatemalan soldiers rest as Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, takes a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, takes a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
A Honduran taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, takes a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, receive food and water from the Red Cross members in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, receive food and water from the Red Cross members in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, receive food and water from the Red Cross members in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to get into a vehicle and get a ride in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to get into a vehicle and get a ride in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to get into a vehicle and get a ride in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran woman carries a child as she takes part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran woman carries a child as she takes part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
A Honduran woman carries a child as she takes part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, pass by a police checkpoint as they cross the El Florido border crossing point into Guatemala, in El Florido, Guatemala January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, pass by a police checkpoint as they cross the El Florido border crossing point into Guatemala, in El Florido, Guatemala January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, pass by a police checkpoint as they cross the El Florido border crossing point into Guatemala, in El Florido, Guatemala January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, run to evade a military checkpoint near the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, run to evade a military checkpoint near the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, run to evade a military checkpoint near the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard walk toward the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres &nbsp; &nbsp;

Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard walk toward the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad...more

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard walk toward the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres    
Members of the National Guard keep watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Members of the National Guard keep watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Members of the National Guard keep watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard stand in formation near the &nbsp;banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard stand in formation near the  banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central...more

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard stand in formation near the  banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres
A man kisses his daughter as he takes part with other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

A man kisses his daughter as he takes part with other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
A man kisses his daughter as he takes part with other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans gesture in front of their national flag as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans gesture in front of their national flag as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Hondurans gesture in front of their national flag as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans arrive to a bus station before taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans arrive to a bus station before taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Hondurans arrive to a bus station before taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration

Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration

