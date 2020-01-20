Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally
A large crowd gathers on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. Thousands of armed gun-rights activists filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest a package of...more
A militia member brandishes a Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifle at the start of a rally by gun rights advocates and militia members near Virginia's Capitol, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A large crowd gathers on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Gun rights advocates and militia members attend rally in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Armed militia members stand with people dressed in American revolution-era attire at a rally near Virginia's Capitol, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
American radio host Alex Jones looks on as people take part in a rally against the Virginia Democrats' plan to pass gun legislation, at the Virginia State Capitol building, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person holds a sign stating "all gun control is racist" on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in a rally against the Virginia Democrats' plan to pass gun legislation, at the Virginia State Capitol building, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An armed militia gathers on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man wears a hat calling for the impeachment of the Virginia Governor on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person holds a sign critical of Democrats on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People cheer as a large crowd gathers on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A young person is seen on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Gun rights advocates fly flags, including a composite of the Confederate and U.S. flag, at a rally around Virginia's Capitol, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A person who is part of an armed militia group arrives near the Virginia State Capitol building to advocate for gun rights in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People who are part of an armed militia group walk near the Virginia State Capitol building to advocate for gun rights in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man takes part in a rally against the Virginia Democrats' plan to pass gun legislation, at the Virginia State Capitol building, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An armed militia member wears a badge commemorating today at a gun rights rally near Virginia's Capitol, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Heavily armed militia members form a line at the start of a rally by gun rights advocates and militia members near Virginia's Capitol, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People take part in a rally against the Virginia Democrats' plan to pass gun legislation, at the Virginia State Capitol building, in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People who are part of an armed militia group arrive near the Virginia State Capitol building to advocate for gun rights in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People hold a sign near the Virginia State Capitol building to advocate for gun rights in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person wears a shirt with a slogan critical of the governor of Virginia while standing near the Virginia State Capitol building to advocate for gun rights in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People hold a sign near the Virginia State Capitol building to advocate for gun rights in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Gun rights advocates and militia members pray at a pre-rally dinner in Richmond, Virginia, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Gun rights advocates and militia members attend a pre-rally dinner in Richmond, Virginia, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of the Virginia Citizens Defense League holds his daughter, who wears a "Guns Save Lives" sticker like her father, while speaking to a reporter during the organization's Sunday dinner before their Monday rally at Virginia's Capitol, in...more
A member of the Virginia Citizens Defense League wears a handgun decorated with the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag during the organization's Sunday dinner before their Monday rally at Virginia's Capitol, in Henrico, Virginia, January 19, 2020....more
Supporters of the Virginia Citizens Defense League flash banners in support of President Donald Trump during the organization's Sunday dinner before their Monday rally at Virginia's Capitol, in Henrico, Virginia, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
