Pictures | Wed Nov 11, 2020 | 10:09am EST

Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire

A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Demonstrators scuffle with law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Law enforcement officers stand guard during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A woman gestures and shouts during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A law enforcement officer walks after being injured during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Demonstrators talk to a law enforcement officer during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man gestures and shouts during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Law enforcement officers restrain a man during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Military vehicles next to a plane as Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia for Nagorno-Karabakh deployment, at Erebuni Airport outside Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Russian peacekeepers boarding a plane before departing for the region of Nagorno-Karabakh at an airdrome in Ulyanovsk, Russia, November 10. Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10. REUTERS/Francesco Brembati

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Protesters react inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A protester reacts inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Protesters react outside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People storm the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Protesters react inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People storm the government house, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Hayk Baghdasaryan/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
