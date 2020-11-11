Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the...more
A man is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure
Demonstrators scuffle with law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
A man is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A woman gestures and shouts during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A law enforcement officer walks after being injured during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Demonstrators talk to a law enforcement officer during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A man gestures and shouts during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Law enforcement officers restrain a man during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A man is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Military vehicles next to a plane as Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia for Nagorno-Karabakh deployment, at Erebuni Airport outside Yerevan, Armenia, November 11. Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS TV
Russian peacekeepers boarding a plane before departing for the region of Nagorno-Karabakh at an airdrome in Ulyanovsk, Russia, November 10. Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS TV
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
Protesters react inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A protester reacts inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Protesters react outside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
People storm the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Protesters react inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
People storm the government house, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/via REUTERS
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Hayk Baghdasaryan/via REUTERS
Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Stacey Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from community groups and activists are behind the Democratic shift, experts say.