Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2018 | 3:55pm EDT

Thousands of birds flock to British estuary

Thousands of wading birds including Oystercatchers fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of wading birds including Oystercatchers fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Thousands of wading birds including Oystercatchers fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 12
A flock of geese are seen flying. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A flock of geese are seen flying. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A flock of geese are seen flying. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 12
Birdwatchers view as thousands of wading birds move between the sea and dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Birdwatchers view as thousands of wading birds move between the sea and dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Birdwatchers view as thousands of wading birds move between the sea and dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 12
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot and Godwit, move onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of wading birds, including Knot and Godwit, move onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot and Godwit, move onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 12
A murmuration is seen above a trawler. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A murmuration is seen above a trawler. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A murmuration is seen above a trawler. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 12
Birdwatchers view from a hide as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Birdwatchers view from a hide as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Birdwatchers view from a hide as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 12
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 12
Thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 12
Thousands of wading birds, including Oystercatcher, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of wading birds, including Oystercatcher, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Thousands of wading birds, including Oystercatcher, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 12
Birdwatchers walk along the shoreline as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Birdwatchers walk along the shoreline as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Birdwatchers walk along the shoreline as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 12
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 12
Birdwatchers stand along the shoreline to watch as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Birdwatchers stand along the shoreline to watch as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Birdwatchers stand along the shoreline to watch as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan, says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups,...

10:15am EDT
Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt takes to the skies for a zero-gravity flight over France.

Sep 12 2018
Ballet in the street

Ballet in the street

Classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces.

Sep 11 2018
Retro racing

Retro racing

Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester,...

Sep 10 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

New York goes to the polls

New York goes to the polls

Democrats in New York vote on whether Governor Andrew Cuomo deserves a third term or should be replaced by actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, a first-time candidate mounting a challenge from the left in the party's gubernatorial primary.

German police clear protesters from ancient forest

German police clear protesters from ancient forest

German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan, says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfill the primary goal of his life: "to give Afghans a reason to smile".

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Activist and actress Cynthia Nixon challenges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt takes to the skies for a zero-gravity flight over France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast