Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds including Oystercatchers fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A flock of geese are seen flying. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Birdwatchers view as thousands of wading birds move between the sea and dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot and Godwit, move onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A murmuration is seen above a trawler. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Birdwatchers view from a hide as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Thousands of wading birds, including Oystercatcher, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Birdwatchers walk along the shoreline as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Thousands of wading birds, including Knot, fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Birdwatchers stand along the shoreline to watch as thousands of wading birds fly onto dry sandbanks. REUTERS/Toby Melville
