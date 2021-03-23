Edition:
Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Thousands of curious onlookers have been flocking to the erupting volcano. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

A person stands in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

People sit in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A person looks at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014. VF.IS/via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014.

People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

