Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Thousands of curious onlookers have been flocking to the erupting volcano. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
A person stands in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
People sit in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A person looks at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes...more
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
