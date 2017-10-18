Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish float on the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A fisherman stands on a crossing as dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A fisherman picks up a pot floating among dead fish on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A member of Paraguay's Ministry of Environment takes notes as dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Next Slideshows
Flooding in Vietnam
Heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Vietnam.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Where the oil industry was born
Edwin Drake's original 1859 oil well in Titusville, Pennsylvania launched the modern petroleum industry.
Palestinian rivals sign unity deal
Hamas and Fatah sign a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade...
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.