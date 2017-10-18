Edition:
Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Dead fish float on the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A fisherman stands on a crossing as dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A fisherman picks up a pot floating among dead fish on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A member of Paraguay's Ministry of Environment takes notes as dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
