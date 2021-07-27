Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets
People gather around a car where volunteers distribute food to refugees at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital as rival groups battle with one...more
A girl looks at the camera inside a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A young girl and a woman look on at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A girl looks at the camera inside a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Volunteers distribute food to refugees from a pickup truck at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman washes clothes at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Volunteers distribute bread at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman doing laundry looks up at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A young woman gets her hair dyed at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
People sit at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
People gather in the backyard of a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman sits on a cot at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman smiles at her newborn baby at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A man walks past a mural under an overpass in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman cooks in the backyard of a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A boy sits in front of a church as he drinks juice and holds a piece of bread given to him by volunteers at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Children are seen at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A boy looks on inside a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A man poses for a photo in front of his makeshift shelter with a U.S. flag covering the entrance at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, July 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A girl looks at the camera at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A young woman is seen reflected in a piece of a broken mirror as she gets her hair dyed at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A man sits next to his tent at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Volunteers distribute food to refugees from a pickup truck at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A baby crawls on the ground at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Next Slideshows
China's Henan province reels after deadly flooding
Residents in Central China assess the damage after record flooding killed at least 63, cut off power and forced the relocation of more than 1 million people.
At 46, gymnast Chusovitina bids farewell, again, after eighth Games
Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has defied all odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo but following the opening day of the women's competition,...
Thousands descend on UK music festival amid rise in COVID cases
Thousands of people poured into the grounds of the four-day Latitude music festival in eastern England, one of the biggest gatherings since most coronavirus...
MORE IN PICTURES
Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swathes of northern California
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns almost 200,000 acres.
Senior women vie for Ms. Texas Senior America pageant crown
Women celebrate the aging process as they compete for the title of Ms. Texas Senior America 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 27
Highlights from July 27 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing
Four police officers delivered wrenching testimony on their struggle to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters, describing to lawmakers how they were beaten, taunted with racial insults from rioters and faced threats like "kill him with his own gun."
China's Henan province reels after deadly flooding
Residents in Central China assess the damage after record flooding killed at least 63, cut off power and forced the relocation of more than 1 million people.
At 46, gymnast Chusovitina bids farewell, again, after eighth Games
Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has defied all odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo but following the opening day of the women's competition, she bid a tearful farewell after failing to make the cut for the vault final.
Thousands descend on UK music festival amid rise in COVID cases
Thousands of people poured into the grounds of the four-day Latitude music festival in eastern England, one of the biggest gatherings since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted last week.
In the ashes of Oregon's Bootleg Fire
Scenes of devastation after the Bootleg Fire, located about 250 miles south of Portland, ripped through more than 400,000 acres of drought-parched brush and timber and destroyed at least 67 homes near the California border.