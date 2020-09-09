Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire guts camp on Greek island
Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings are silhouetted as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. Thousands of migrants were left without shelter after overnight fires gutted their...more
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants stand next to flames as a fire burns at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants make their way next to destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
An aerial view of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the Island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man walks among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the Island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the Island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy walks among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants gather water next to destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A child walks among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the Island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants are seen among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the Island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy with two water cans sits next to destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A destroyed self-made toilet following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman stands next to destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
View of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A family sleeps at a parking space, following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
An aerial view of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the Island of Lesbos, Greece September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants walk among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the Island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Flames rise as a fire burns at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A migrant speaks on the phone as a fire burns at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Flames rise as a fire burns at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
