Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp
A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp charge their phones near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in tents near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two children eat cookies as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen inside a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A woman from the destroyed Moria camp rests inside a warehouse where refugees and migrants find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A woman is seen in her tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play in the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play by the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees from the destroyed camp of Moria are seen at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep next to a truck, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A refugee from the destroyed camp of Moria is seen inside a tent erected for COVID-19 positive cases, at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek soldiers stand next to tents in a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man builds a makeshift shelter as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy sleeps as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from the destroyed Moria camp carries his belongings as he walks towards a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman gives milk to her newborn baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Women from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp fill bottles with water, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman collapses as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep at the parking space of a supermarket, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman holds a child as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to be registered as they enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
