Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2020 | 1:58pm EDT

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
1 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp charge their phones near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp charge their phones near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp charge their phones near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
2 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in tents near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in tents near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in tents near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 31
Two children eat cookies as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two children eat cookies as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Two children eat cookies as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen inside a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen inside a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen inside a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
5 / 31
A woman from the destroyed Moria camp rests inside a warehouse where refugees and migrants find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A woman from the destroyed Moria camp rests inside a warehouse where refugees and migrants find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A woman from the destroyed Moria camp rests inside a warehouse where refugees and migrants find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
6 / 31
A woman is seen in her tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman is seen in her tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A woman is seen in her tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 31
Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play in the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play in the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play in the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 31
Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play by the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play by the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Children from the destroyed camp of Moria play by the water at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
11 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
12 / 31
Refugees from the destroyed camp of Moria are seen at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees from the destroyed camp of Moria are seen at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Refugees from the destroyed camp of Moria are seen at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep next to a truck, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep next to a truck, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep next to a truck, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
14 / 31
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
15 / 31
A refugee from the destroyed camp of Moria is seen inside a tent erected for COVID-19 positive cases, at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A refugee from the destroyed camp of Moria is seen inside a tent erected for COVID-19 positive cases, at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A refugee from the destroyed camp of Moria is seen inside a tent erected for COVID-19 positive cases, at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 31
Greek soldiers stand next to tents in a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek soldiers stand next to tents in a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Greek soldiers stand next to tents in a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 31
A man builds a makeshift shelter as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man builds a makeshift shelter as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A man builds a makeshift shelter as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 31
A boy sleeps as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy sleeps as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A boy sleeps as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 31
A migrant from the destroyed Moria camp carries his belongings as he walks towards a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from the destroyed Moria camp carries his belongings as he walks towards a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A migrant from the destroyed Moria camp carries his belongings as he walks towards a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 31
A woman gives milk to her newborn baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman gives milk to her newborn baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A woman gives milk to her newborn baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
23 / 31
Women from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Women from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Women from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in the premises of an abandoned building, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp fill bottles with water, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp fill bottles with water, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp fill bottles with water, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 31
A woman collapses as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman collapses as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A woman collapses as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp pray near a new temporary camp where they will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
27 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep at the parking space of a supermarket, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep at the parking space of a supermarket, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep at the parking space of a supermarket, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
28 / 31
A woman holds a child as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A woman holds a child as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A woman holds a child as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
29 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to be registered as they enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to be registered as they enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to be registered as they enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
30 / 31
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus...

Next Slideshows

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

President Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue despite public health professionals' warnings against large indoor gatherings during the...

12:16pm EDT
Wildfires ravage Oregon

Wildfires ravage Oregon

Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week.

Sep 13 2020
Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

A look at San Francisco as raging fires in California turned the sky orange and blanketed the city in smoke.

Sep 11 2020
U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

Americans hold a moment of silence on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Sep 11 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

From Medford through the neighboring communities of Phoenix and Talent, an apocalyptic scene of charred residential subdivisions and trailer parks stretched for miles along Highway 99.

Best of Madrid Fashion Week

Best of Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

President Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue despite public health professionals' warnings against large indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wildfires ravage Oregon

Wildfires ravage Oregon

Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open, the second Grand Slam this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators in New York.

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

A look at San Francisco as raging fires in California turned the sky orange and blanketed the city in smoke.

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

Americans hold a moment of silence on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.

Fires turn California skies glowing orange

Fires turn California skies glowing orange

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, creating a glow across the region.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast