Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2020 | 11:34am EST

Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down

The migrant camp "Lipa" is seen on fire in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 23. More than a thousand migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa were left to sleep in the cold after their camp in northwestern Bosnia burned down amid a dispute among Bosnian politicians over where to house them. REUTERS/Dzemal Catic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
The remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. Police and UN officials have said the blaze was probably started by migrants unhappy at the temporary closure of the camp, scheduled for the same day, and uncertainty about where they would be relocated in Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Migrants leave the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. About 10,000 migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa are stuck in Bosnia, hoping to reach wealthier countries in the European Union. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. The camp, which was opened last spring as a temporary shelter for the summer months 25 km away from Bihac, was set to be shut on Wednesday for winter refurbishing. But Bosnia’s authorities failed to find alternative accommodation for residents. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Migrants stand near the remains of burnt tents at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Migrants try to warm themselves near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Remains of burnt tents are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Migrants try to warm themselves near a fire at the remains of burnt migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Migrants stand near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A migrant tries to stay warm with a blanket at the remains of burnt migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Migrant camp "Lipa" is seen under fire in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 23. REUTERS/Dzemal Catic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Migrants leave the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Migrants try to warm themselves near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
