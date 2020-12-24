Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down

The remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. Police and UN officials have said the blaze was probably started by migrants unhappy at the temporary closure of the camp,...more

The remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. Police and UN officials have said the blaze was probably started by migrants unhappy at the temporary closure of the camp, scheduled for the same day, and uncertainty about where they would be relocated in Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

