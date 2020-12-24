Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down
The migrant camp "Lipa" is seen on fire in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 23. More than a thousand migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa were left to sleep in the cold after their camp in northwestern Bosnia burned down amid a...more
The remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. Police and UN officials have said the blaze was probably started by migrants unhappy at the temporary closure of the camp,...more
Migrants leave the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. About 10,000 migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa are stuck in Bosnia, hoping to reach wealthier countries in the European Union. ...more
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. The camp, which was opened last spring as a temporary shelter for the summer months 25 km away from Bihac, was set to be shut on...more
Migrants stand near the remains of burnt tents at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants try to warm themselves near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Remains of burnt tents are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants try to warm themselves near a fire at the remains of burnt migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants stand near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant tries to stay warm with a blanket at the remains of burnt migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrant camp "Lipa" is seen under fire in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 23. REUTERS/Dzemal Catic
Migrants leave the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants try to warm themselves near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 24. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
