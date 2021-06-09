Edition:
Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. At least 17 thousand pilgrims, loaded with backpacks and some of them barefoot, took part in a five-day and 150-kilometer-long (93 mile) journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, according to the local media. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer kisses an icon during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer kisses an icon during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer kisses the icon of St. Nicholas during a pilgrimage in Kirov Region, Russia June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer kisses the icon of St. Nicholas during a pilgrimage in Kirov Region, Russia June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A clergyman sprinkles water on Orthodox believers, who go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A clergyman sprinkles water on Orthodox believers, who go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a rest during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a rest during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer goes on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer goes on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A woman cooks a meal during a pilgrimage of Orthodox believers, who celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Bobino in Kirov Region, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A woman cooks a meal during a pilgrimage of Orthodox believers, who celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Bobino in Kirov Region, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a bath in the Velikaya River as they go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a bath in the Velikaya River as they go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a rest in a tent during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a rest in a tent during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A clergyman conducts a service as Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A clergyman conducts a service as Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer holds a mobile phone during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Monastyrskoye village in Kirov Region, Russia June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer holds a mobile phone during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Monastyrskoye village in Kirov Region, Russia June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers say prayers during a pilgrimage in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers say prayers during a pilgrimage in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a rest during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers have a rest during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer kisses the icon of St. Nicholas during a pilgrimage in Kirov Region, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

An Orthodox believer kisses the icon of St. Nicholas during a pilgrimage in Kirov Region, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners,...

5:26pm EDT
Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could...

5:16pm EDT
Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.

5:08pm EDT
Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

1:38pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could spark weeks of political wrangling, market volatility and deeper divisions.

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to address a record spike in migration.

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.

Graduating in the class of 2021

Graduating in the class of 2021

Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.

View More

