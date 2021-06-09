Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. At least 17 thousand pilgrims, loaded with backpacks and some of them barefoot, took part in a five-day and 150-kilometer-long (93 mile)...more
An Orthodox believer kisses an icon during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
An Orthodox believer kisses the icon of St. Nicholas during a pilgrimage in Kirov Region, Russia June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A clergyman sprinkles water on Orthodox believers, who go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers have a rest during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
An Orthodox believer goes on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A woman cooks a meal during a pilgrimage of Orthodox believers, who celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Bobino in Kirov Region, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers have a bath in the Velikaya River as they go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers have a rest in a tent during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A clergyman conducts a service as Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
An Orthodox believer holds a mobile phone during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Monastyrskoye village in Kirov Region, Russia June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers say prayers during a pilgrimage in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers have a rest during a pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in the village of Velikoretskoye in Kirov Region, Russia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
An Orthodox believer kisses the icon of St. Nicholas during a pilgrimage in Kirov Region, Russia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
