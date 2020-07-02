Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria
Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules on Wednesday by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the Bulgarian Cup Final. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered Health Minister Kiril Ananiev to attend the match at the Vasil Levski national stadium to monitor whether spectators were complying with the health measures. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The fans, however, again demonstrated little respect for the requirements of the authorities, with supporters standing close together and shouting abuse. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The government also said spectators should wear face masks with stewards offering everyone entering the stadium a free one. But only a very small number of fans used the protective cover-up. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Bulgaria's Sports Minister Krasen Kralev had warned that violations during the Cup final could lead to "more drastic measures". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The Balkan country's government allowed 12,000 spectators at the game despite multiple COVID-19 rules violations since the domestic league resumed on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Stoyan...more
The clash ended goalless after extra time and Lokomotiv, who have clinched Europa League qualifying berth, held their nerve in the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat CSKA Sofia 5-3 on penalties to win the Bulgarian Cup for a second consecutive year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
