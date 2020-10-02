Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization
Honduran migrants, trying to reach the U.S., sleep on the floor after a long day of walking in the town of Entre Rios, Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran migrant trying to reach the U.S. treats the foot of a fellow migrant on the side of the road after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. hitchhike on a truck after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Entre Rios, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Guatemalan soldiers keep watch at the Corinto border crossing checkpoint between Guatemala and Honduras as they wait for Honduran migrants returning home after trying to reach the U.S., in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Police officers keep watch as Honduran migrants, trying to reach the U.S., sleep on the floor after a long day of walking in the town of Entre Rios, Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. walk along a road as they move towards the Mexico border, in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran migrant holds a dog while arriving to the Corinto border crossing checkpoint between Guatemala and Honduras after choosing to return home whilst trying to reach the U.S., in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, trying to reach the U.S., sleep on the floor after a long day of walking in the town of Entre Rios, Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S., one of them gesturing for a hitchhike travel, are seen at a road as they walk towards the Mexico border, in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran sleeps on the floor at the Corinto border crossing checkpoint between Guatemala and Honduras while trying to reach a migrant caravan towards the U.S., in Omoa, Honduras October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans sleep on the ground at the Corinto border crossing checkpoint between Guatemala and Honduras while trying to reach a migrant caravan towards the U.S., in Omoa, Honduras October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Guatemalan soldiers keep watch at the Corinto border crossing checkpoint between Guatemala and Honduras as they wait for Honduran migrants returning home after trying to reach the U.S., in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. walk along a road as they move towards the Mexico border, in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. hitchhike on a truck after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, trying to reach the U.S., sleep on the floor after a long day of walking in the town of Entre Rios, Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, trying to reach the U.S., hitchhike on a truck, through Izabal department, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants rest at the Corinto border crossing checkpoint between Guatemala and Honduras whilst choosing to return home after trying to reach the U.S., in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants queue at the Corinto border crossing checkpoint between Guatemala and Honduras after choosing to return home whilst trying to reach the U.S., in Izabal, Guatemala October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran migrant, trying to reach the U.S., looks on as he rests after a long day of walking in the town of Entre Rios, Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, trying to reach the U.S., hitchhike on a truck, through Izabal department, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. rest on the side of the road after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. walk along a road after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. walk along a road after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. walk near a road after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Izabal, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. walk along a road after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Entre Rios, Guatemala October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
