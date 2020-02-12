Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran

Abigail Sawyer admires Bill White s medals while her grandmother Mary Huston sorts through Valentine s Day cards. A woman identified only as Jane told White that her late grandfather also fought in World War Two as a U.S. Army paratrooper. Had he...more

Abigail Sawyer admires Bill White s medals while her grandmother Mary Huston sorts through Valentine s Day cards. A woman identified only as Jane told White that her late grandfather also fought in World War Two as a U.S. Army paratrooper. Had he lived, she said, he would be turning 100 years old this year. "I miss him so much," she wrote. "By sending you this card, I feel as though I am sending my grandfather a card." REUTERS/Kate Munsch

