Pictures | Wed Sep 23, 2020 | 4:28pm EDT

Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in

A woman reacts while sitting on the ground near Belarusian law enforcement officers, who disperse a crowd during a protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement members stand guard during an opposition protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers holding weapons stand guard during an opposition protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers raise batons at a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Women react during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian opposition supporters gather to protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
An injured woman receives medical treatment during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers disperse a crowd during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement members use a water cannon to disperse a crowd during a protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian opposition supporters block a road as they protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement members detain a man during an opposition protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers disperse a crowd during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A bicycle rider gestures near Belarusian law enforcement officers during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
