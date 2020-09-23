Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in
A woman reacts while sitting on the ground near Belarusian law enforcement officers, who disperse a crowd during a protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS
Belarusian law enforcement members stand guard during an opposition protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS
Belarusian law enforcement officers holding weapons stand guard during an opposition protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS
Belarusian law enforcement officers raise batons at a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS
Women react during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS
Belarusian opposition supporters gather to protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS
An injured woman receives medical treatment during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Belarusian law enforcement officers disperse a crowd during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Belarusian law enforcement members use a water cannon to disperse a crowd during a protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS
Belarusian opposition supporters block a road as they protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS
Belarusian law enforcement members detain a man during an opposition protest following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS
Belarusian law enforcement officers disperse a crowd during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS
A bicycle rider gestures near Belarusian law enforcement officers during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders
Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran...
Supporters, many maskless, jam Trump rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.
U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths
The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has reached 200,000 lives, with the country losing on average over 800 people a day to the virus.
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
MORE IN PICTURES
Louisville reacts to Breonna Taylor grand jury indictment
A grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, a judge said.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon.
Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders
Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders).
Supporters, many maskless, jam Trump rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.
U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths
The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has reached 200,000 lives, with the country losing on average over 800 people a day to the virus.
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
COVID sites in New York City before and after wave of virus cases
Scenes around New York City before and after the wave of coronavirus cases.
Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties
Healthcare professionals, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, cleaners and postal workers in the Washington area share their thoughts on working in a pandemic.
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
Thousands of asylum seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.