Thousands protest against UK policing bill
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator pushes back a police officer during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators sit blocking a tram line during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A demonstrator runs as police officers disrupt a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police officers stand behind riot shields during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Police officers stand guard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Police officers walk as people participate in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators hold banners during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators kneel in front of a mural depicting George Floyd during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A demonstrators holds a placard during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators sit on a street during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A demonstrators holds a placard during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A police officer uses a baton during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator falls during a clash with police officers at a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators gesture next to police officers during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers stand guard as a demonstrator holds a flower during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A police officer stands guard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A demonstrator stands in front of a police vehicle during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A demonstrator holds a placard as police officers stand guard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator looks on during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
