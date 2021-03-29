Edition:
International
Sun Mar 28, 2021 | 11:12pm EDT

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator pushes back a police officer during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators sit blocking a tram line during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A demonstrator runs as police officers disrupt a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Police officers stand behind riot shields during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Police officers stand guard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Police officers walk as people participate in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold banners during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators kneel in front of a mural depicting George Floyd during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A demonstrators holds a placard during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators sit on a street during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A demonstrators holds a placard during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A police officer uses a baton during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator falls during a clash with police officers at a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Demonstrators gesture next to police officers during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Police officers stand guard as a demonstrator holds a flower during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A police officer stands guard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator stands in front of a police vehicle during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard as police officers stand guard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator looks on during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
