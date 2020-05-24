Thousands protest Chinese security law as unrest returns to Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters run away from tear gas during a march against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people who...more
Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks under umbrellas during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters march again Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A detained anti-government protester is held by a riot police officer during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The word "Resist", spray-painted by a protester, is seen behind riot police after they dispersed the anti-government protesters during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020....more
A masked anti-government protester holds a flag supporting Hong Kong independence during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters run after riot police disperse them during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester is restrained by riot police during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester waves the U.S. and the British colonial Hong Kong flags as riot police walk past during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester runs away from tear gas during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police use rubber bullets to disperse anti-government protesters during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-government protesters during a march again Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters react as riot police fire tear gas to disperse them during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An umbrella is thrown at riot police during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters react from tear gas during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police stand guard during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters march again Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
