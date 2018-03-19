Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician

Demonstrators take part in a rally against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, which was her home community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2018. The councilwoman was shot four times in the head...more

Demonstrators take part in a rally against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, which was her home community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2018. The councilwoman was shot four times in the head as she rode in the back of a car after attending a women's empowerment event in Rio. Her driver was also killed, while a press secretary in the car suffered cuts but was not seriously hurt. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

