Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician
Demonstrators take part in a rally against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, which was her home community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2018. The councilwoman was shot four times in the head...more
Street artist Aira Ocrespo paints a graffiti art in tribute of Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, during a rally in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2018. The federal government decreed a month ago that Brazil's army would take over all security...more
A demonstrator holds a banner which reads "Who ordered to kill Marielle?" as she walks past a police officer during a rally against the shooting of Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2018. She also repeatedly criticized...more
People take part in a rally against the murder of Marielle Franco, in Sao Paulo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Thousands of people gather to mourn Rio de Janeiro's city councillor Marielle Franco outside State Assembly in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Federal police on Friday were investigating the origin of the 9 mm ammunition used in Franco's killing. A...more
Brazil's presidential pre-candidate of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) Guilherme Boulos helps to carry the coffin of councilwoman Marielle Franco outside the Legislative Assembly in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The ammunition was apparently...more
A mourner reacts next to a picture of the Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco during a demonstration ahead of the wake outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Brazil's top federal prosecutor said on Friday she...more
A police investigator inspects the car where Marielle Franco was shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge told reporters she hoped it would not be necessary for her to petition Brazil's top appeals court to give...more
Women react next to the crime scene where Marielle Franco was shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Dodge has already taken the initial bureaucratic steps required to monitor the work of Rio de Janeiro state investigators' efforts to find...more
Relatives and friends react over the coffin of Marielle Franco during her burial in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators rally against the death of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The banner reads "Giant Marielle." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator reacts during the wake of Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes who were shot dead, outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators react before the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator shows a sign which reads "Assassins" before the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators react outside the city council chamber ahead of the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Flowers are seen before the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The sign reads: "Stop killing". REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators rally against the death of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Mourners react outside the city council chamber ahead of the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People hold a sign during a protest outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The sign reads: "No to the military intervention." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators rally the against the death of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The banner reads "Marielle lives." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators react outside the city council chamber ahead of the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A picture of Marielle Franco is seen outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The poster reads: "I am because we are". REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The coffins of Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, arrive at the Legislative Assembly for the wake, in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator holding a shirt which reads "I want the end of Military Police" takes part in a rally against the shooting of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
