Pictures | Mon Mar 19, 2018 | 12:50pm EDT

Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician

Demonstrators take part in a rally against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, which was her home community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2018. The councilwoman was shot four times in the head as she rode in the back of a car after attending a women's empowerment event in Rio. Her driver was also killed, while a press secretary in the car suffered cuts but was not seriously hurt. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Street artist Aira Ocrespo paints a graffiti art in tribute of Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, during a rally in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2018. The federal government decreed a month ago that Brazil's army would take over all security operations through the end of the year in Rio, where murders have risen sharply. Franco, part of a commission overseeing the military intervention, harshly criticized the move on Sunday, saying it could worsen police violence against residents. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A demonstrator holds a banner which reads "Who ordered to kill Marielle?" as she walks past a police officer during a rally against the shooting of Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2018. She also repeatedly criticized Rio's police for the repeated killings of innocents in the city's numerous shanty-towns who are often caught in the crossfire as drug gangs and officers engage in firefights in highly populated areas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
People take part in a rally against the murder of Marielle Franco, in Sao Paulo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Thousands of people gather to mourn Rio de Janeiro's city councillor Marielle Franco outside State Assembly in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Federal police on Friday were investigating the origin of the 9 mm ammunition used in Franco's killing. A source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters that the ammunition was originally part of a large lot purchased by the federal police in 2006. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Brazil's presidential pre-candidate of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) Guilherme Boulos helps to carry the coffin of councilwoman Marielle Franco outside the Legislative Assembly in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The ammunition was apparently stolen and has been used in more than 50 crimes since, the source said on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to discuss the matter. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A mourner reacts next to a picture of the Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco during a demonstration ahead of the wake outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Brazil's top federal prosecutor said on Friday she would not hesitate to demand federal authorities take control of the murder investigation if it appears local police were not aggressively pursuing the case. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A police investigator inspects the car where Marielle Franco was shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge told reporters she hoped it would not be necessary for her to petition Brazil's top appeals court to give federal police and prosecutors control over the investigation of the assassination of Franco, a rising star in the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL). REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Women react next to the crime scene where Marielle Franco was shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. Dodge has already taken the initial bureaucratic steps required to monitor the work of Rio de Janeiro state investigators' efforts to find those responsible for the Wednesday night killing of Franco. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Relatives and friends react over the coffin of Marielle Franco during her burial in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Demonstrators rally against the death of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The banner reads "Giant Marielle." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A demonstrator reacts during the wake of Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes who were shot dead, outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Demonstrators react before the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A demonstrator shows a sign which reads "Assassins" before the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Demonstrators react outside the city council chamber ahead of the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Flowers are seen before the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The sign reads: "Stop killing". REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Demonstrators rally against the death of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Mourners react outside the city council chamber ahead of the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
People hold a sign during a protest outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The sign reads: "No to the military intervention." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Demonstrators rally the against the death of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The banner reads "Marielle lives." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Demonstrators react outside the city council chamber ahead of the wake of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A picture of Marielle Franco is seen outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. The poster reads: "I am because we are". REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
The coffins of Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, arrive at the Legislative Assembly for the wake, in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A demonstrator holding a shirt which reads "I want the end of Military Police" takes part in a rally against the shooting of Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
