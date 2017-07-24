Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's...more

Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

