Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 24, 2017 | 2:55pm EDT

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 20
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS

Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 20
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 20
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 20
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 20
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS

People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS

A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Next Slideshows

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Jul 24 2017
Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

Jul 21 2017
Toilet paper brides

Toilet paper brides

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.

Jul 20 2017
Classic car rally in Austrian Alps

Classic car rally in Austrian Alps

Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally.

Jul 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast