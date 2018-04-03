Thousands remain in Gaza protest camps
A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian activists collect tyres to be burnt along Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian lights wood near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians are seen atop tyres during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian activists use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian girls runs for cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians make bread, during a tent city protest, at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians react as they evacuate a wounded person, during clashes with Israeli troops, at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman sits near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian has 'Gaza' painted on his leg during a tent city protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Female Palestinian medic Razan Al-Najar reacts to tear gas as she works at the scene of clashes at Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians walk near the Israel-Gaza border at night during a tent city protest, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman sits near the Israel-Gaza border at night during a tent city protest, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl sleeps inside a tent during a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian photographer is helped, as others react from tear gas, fired by Israeli troops, at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy waves a Palestinian flag, at the Israel-Gaza border, during clashes with Israeli troops, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather at a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian stands during a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
