Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2018

Thousands remain in Gaza protest camps

A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian activists collect tyres to be burnt along Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A Palestinian girl reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A Palestinian lights wood near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinians sit near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinians sit near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A Palestinian takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinians are seen atop tyres during a tent city protest, April 3. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian activists use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian girls runs for cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 3. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinians make bread, during a tent city protest, at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Palestinians react as they evacuate a wounded person, during clashes with Israeli troops, at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A Palestinian woman sits near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A wounded Palestinian has 'Gaza' painted on his leg during a tent city protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Female Palestinian medic Razan Al-Najar reacts to tear gas as she works at the scene of clashes at Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Palestinians walk near the Israel-Gaza border at night during a tent city protest, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A Palestinian woman sits near the Israel-Gaza border at night during a tent city protest, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A Palestinian girl sleeps inside a tent during a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian photographer is helped, as others react from tear gas, fired by Israeli troops, at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A boy waves a Palestinian flag, at the Israel-Gaza border, during clashes with Israeli troops, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Palestinians gather at a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A wounded Palestinian stands during a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, April 1. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
