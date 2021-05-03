Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 3, 2021 | 1:57pm EDT

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain May 2, 2021. Live music returned to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence when Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain May 2, 2021. Live music returned to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence when Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Around 5,000 people ditched face coverings and social distancing rules in the name of science and music. They attended the outdoor event having tested negative for COVID-19, and promised to get themselves tested again five days after the festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Around 5,000 people ditched face coverings and social distancing rules in the name of science and music. They attended the outdoor event having tested negative for COVID-19, and promised to get themselves tested again five days after the festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
British band Blossoms performs during a test music festival. Their data will be used by the government's Events Research Programme to help understand the effect of crowds on the spread of the virus. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

British band Blossoms performs during a test music festival. Their data will be used by the government's Events Research Programme to help understand the effect of crowds on the spread of the virus. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People attend a test music festival. The scientific side of the event was far from the minds of revellers as they danced through the gates of Sefton Park. "It just feels so good, so amazing - it's been too long," said 19-year-old student Meghan Butler. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People attend a test music festival. The scientific side of the event was far from the minds of revellers as they danced through the gates of Sefton Park. "It just feels so good, so amazing - it's been too long," said 19-year-old student Meghan Butler. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Women react during a test music festival. Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, said he hoped his pilot project would play a key part in getting outdoor events back on the calendar this year. "Once they get into the show they can party as though it's 2019," he said. "You can feel that the burden of the last 12 months, the last 15 months, has just been lifted a little." REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Women react during a test music festival. Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, said he hoped his pilot project would play a key part in getting outdoor events back on the calendar this year. "Once they get into the show they can party as though it's 2019," he said. "You can feel that the burden of the last 12 months, the last 15 months, has just been lifted a little." REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sunday's line-up in a purpose-built tent consisted of three acts: local singer-songwriter Zuzu (pictured), up-and-coming indie group The Lathums and headliners Blossoms. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sunday's line-up in a purpose-built tent consisted of three acts: local singer-songwriter Zuzu (pictured), up-and-coming indie group The Lathums and headliners Blossoms. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
British band Blossoms performs. Getting to headline the event was an honor, said Blossoms lead singer Tom Ogden: "It's been 413 days since we were last on stage ... It's been a long time and we're delighted to be here." REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

British band Blossoms performs. Getting to headline the event was an honor, said Blossoms lead singer Tom Ogden: "It's been 413 days since we were last on stage ... It's been a long time and we're delighted to be here." REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People dance at the festival. Lasting less than six hours and with a 10 p.m. curfew, the festival was a far cry from the multi-day hedonism of bigger events like Glastonbury, but those attending said there was nowhere else they'd rather be. "Let's enjoy life, let's get back to normal!" said 25-year old labourer Harry Smith. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People dance at the festival. Lasting less than six hours and with a 10 p.m. curfew, the festival was a far cry from the multi-day hedonism of bigger events like Glastonbury, but those attending said there was nowhere else they'd rather be. "Let's enjoy life, let's get back to normal!" said 25-year old labourer Harry Smith. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People get drinks at a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People get drinks at a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A hand sanitizer dispensing station is seen near a row of portable toilets. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A hand sanitizer dispensing station is seen near a row of portable toilets. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People queue to enter a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People queue to enter a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People attend a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People attend a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A staff member wearing a face mask looks on during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A staff member wearing a face mask looks on during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Women react during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Women react during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People enjoy their time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People enjoy their time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A hand sanitizer station is pictured. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A hand sanitizer station is pictured. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Blossoms performs during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Blossoms performs during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People enjoy their time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People enjoy their time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People attend a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People attend a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A woman enjoys her time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A woman enjoys her time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Women react during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Women react during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People queue to enter a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People queue to enter a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People react during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People react during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A man sanitizes railings during the festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A man sanitizes railings during the festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People enjoy their time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People enjoy their time during a test music festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
